Give peace a chance

Throwing billions of dollars every other week to Ukraine is not going to allow that small country to defeat Russia, but it will help our military budget increase even more.

Ukraine has a reputation for being one of the most corrupt nations on Earth and I am not sure all of our money in Ukraine is being properly used.

President Joe Biden says our billions will help end the Ukraine war sooner, but I say now that Ukraine has started to hit Russian cities with drones, that could mean most of the Russian people will side with their president, Vladimir Putin, and fight even harder.

A United Nations-imposed cease-fire could end the war, and even if it doesn't, talking is a lot better than fighting, killing and destroying cities which we would likely pay for to rebuild.

Instead of throwing more billions away, let's give peace a chance.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Get rid of the bed tax

Gov. Sarah Sanders and Arkansas legislators, please get rid of the unfair bed tax on private-pay nursing-home patients before enacting any more income-tax cuts.

In 2001, in order to raise badly needed money for matching federal funds for Medicaid patients in nursing homes, Gov. Mike Huckabee, given a choice by the Legislature of a bed tax or a tobacco tax, signed the "bed-tax" bill into law. Act 635 taxes nursing homes based on beds. The nursing homes then raised rates on the private-pay patients to recover the taxed amount.

According to the Democrat-Gazette, it was thought at the time of passage that private-pay bills would increase by $2,000 a year. So private-pay patients in effect are taxed to pay for Medicaid patients. Governors and legislators seem to like the tax because it raises a lot of money without having to tax the whole population. But it is simply unfair for patients struggling to pay their own way in nursing homes to shoulder this burden.

So, Governor and legislators, please find a more equitable way to raise these funds before any more income-tax cuts. Given the much-publicized surplus, now is an opportune time to make this change.

SALLY KELLEY

Fayetteville

May be widespread

We continue to read about the very real "brain-eating amoeba" and the fact that it results in death in almost all who are infected by it.

Not to make light of this serious illness, but I would like to posit that it is probably a lot more widespread than is diagnosed or reported. I believe there are many in the political and journalistic arenas that have been infected with said amoeba. The reason many of the cases have gone unreported is that the organism itself has died in these individuals due to a lack of something to feed on.

Could it be possible?

ROBERT RHOADS

North Little Rock

Need another like him

I read with interest Celia Storey's recent articles in Old News, the first written Aug. 21 about President Calvin Coolidge and his wife Grace. I have always been a fan of his due to his quiet demeanor and thought before speaking. His quote of persistence has been hanging on my office wall for about 50 years. I copied a couple more of his quotes I find very pertinent to today's environment.

"Unless the people, through unified action, arise and take charge of their government, they will find that their government has taken charge of them. Independence and liberty will be gone, and the general public will find itself in a condition of servitude to an aggregation of organized and selfish interest."--Calvin Coolidge

"Restricted immigration is not an offensive but purely a defensive action. It is not adopted in criticism of others in the slightest degree, but solely for the purpose of protecting ourselves. We cast no aspersions on any race or creed, but we must remember that every object of our institutions of society and government will fail unless America be kept American."--Calvin Coolidge

"Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent."--Calvin Coolidge

America needs to find a modern-day Calvin Coolidge.

RICK THUROW

North Little Rock

Teaching real history

History, any real history, be it Black, U.S., or world history, is about the truth. But the governor and her descant import, the director of the Arkansas Education Department, apparently think otherwise. They, like the Bible says in 2 Thessalonians: "For this reason, God sends them a powerful delusion, so that they will believe the lie rather than the truth."

The state's plan to scrub Black history from Arkansas school books is not indoctrinational, but delusional. Did not the governor's own father and the former governor politically and unceremoniously inject himself as the keynote speaker for the observance of MLK Day? And now again for purely political reasons and an apparent racist and anti-woke agenda, the governor now seeks to cancel the study of Black history in Arkansas.

That dog won't hunt because, if God is for truth, justice, and the American way, who can be against U.S.?

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock