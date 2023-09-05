Little Rock police investigating crash with school bus that left motorcyclist dead

Police are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a Little Rock School District bus with "numerous passengers inside" on Friday that left the motorcycle's rider dead, police said in a news release Tuesday.

According to a preliminary fatality report on the Arkansas Department of Public Safety’s website, the bus was headed north on Peyton Street when it was struck by the Suzuki motorcycle, which was headed east on 16th Street.

The report lists the time of the crash as 4:24 a.m.

The motorcycle's rider, Nicklaus Bosley, 30, of North Little Rock was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the report says.

According to the police news release, the driver of the bus, 66-year-old Shannon Henderson, was taken to the 12th Street Police Substation, where she provided a urine sample for testing in line with state law.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards said Henderson and the students on the bus were uninjured. Henderson did not face charges in the wreck as of Tuesday, the release states.

A message left with Little Rock School District spokeswoman Pam Smith on Tuesday evening seeking further details on the crash was not returned Tuesday.