Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting on Wilson Road

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person Monday on Wilson Road, according to a social media post.

A man was fatally shot and died at 1806 Wilson Road, Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Police Department, said Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 10:20 p.m. in reference to a report of “shots fired” and found a man “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” according to the Police Department's post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released because next-of-kin still needed to be notified, Edwards said.

Police have asked that anyone with information about this shooting contact the Major Crimes Division by calling (501) 371-4660.

The investigation is ongoing.