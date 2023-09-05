Motorcyclist killed in collision with state police car in Independence County

A Batesville man was killed Monday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an Arkansas State Police cruiser in rural Independence County, authorities said.

Michael Owens, 63, turned the motorcycle left onto U.S. 167 from Pfeiffer Road and went into the path of a state police car around 3:55 p.m., according to a state police preliminary fatality report.

State police Cpl. Brandon Trewyn, 36, of Newport drove off the roadway in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the front of the police car made contact with the motorcycle, the report says.

State police spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Trewyn, who was taken to a hospital after the crash and released on Tuesday, had his lights and sirens on at the time.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry.