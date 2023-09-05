Emmy Award-winning actor and host LeVar Burton is reportedly closing in on a deal to turn the Trivial Pursuit board game into a new game show for The CW. Burton -- who took a turn guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" in 2021 as the show searched for a new permanent host --will also executive produce the series under his LeVar Burton Entertainment banner, according to Deadline. Burton initially announced plans to revive the game in 2021, through a partnership with toy company Hasbro and its owner Entertainment One. At the time, details on a network and timetable weren't ironed out. Earlier that year, fan-driven support led the "Roots" alum to be considered to host "Jeopardy!" "The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something ... they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all," Burton said last year. "I wanted the job, right? But then, when I didn't get it, it was, like 'Well, OK, what's next?'" Versions of "Trivial Pursuit" previously aired on The Family Channel in the early 1990s, and in syndication -- titled "Trivial Pursuit: America Plays" -- in the late aughts.

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, who has a home on Hawaiian island of Maui, wants vacationers to return to Maui to help the island's economy -- devastated by wildfires last month -- recover. Near the end of the opening night of the band's farewell tour Saturday in Philadelphia, Tyler urged audience members not to be afraid to travel to the island again. "When you think about Lahaina, think about south Maui," Tyler told the audience at the Wells Fargo Center. "Paia and Hana: it's still there," he said, of two other Maui resort towns unscathed by the fires. "It's a place to go and do, you know, the love thing. "Everything's beautiful, except we gotta come there and make it more beautiful, OK?" he said. Immediately after the fires obliterated the seaside tourist town of Lahaina, officials including Gov. Josh Green told tourists to stay away during the island's recovery. But they soon reversed that advice, realizing how essential tourism is to the island's economy -- and to the prospects of its residents returning to a normal life anytime soon. Reconstruction is expected to take years and cost billions.