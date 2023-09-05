NATE ALLEN | Arkansas Razorbacks’ running attack has work to do

FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite their 56-13 season-opening victory last Saturday in Little Rock, the rundown on the Razorbacks is on their running game.

Netting but 105 yards on 36 carries, starting with 5 on six first-quarter carries against the down-a-division FCS Western Carolina Catamounts, doesn't run raves heading into Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Kent State in Fayetteville.

"We didn't run the ball as well, especially in the first half, as well as I thought we would be able to," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman told the Razorbacks Radio Network postgame at War Memorial Stadium.

Yet among Arkansas' eight touchdowns -- four passing, three running and one via linebacker Brad Spence's 85-yard interception return -- a 1-yard run perhaps provided the team's most enduring impact.

On the last play of its 35-3 first half, the middle of Arkansas' offensive line plus fullback Dominique Johnson cleared running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders room to run the fourth-and-goal longest yard. The spring and August preseason practices trying to remedy the short-yardage shortcomings of last year's Hogs paid off down to the fourth-down, first-half last play wire and before.

Running back Rashod Dubinion netted 6 on a fourth one setting up quarterback KJ Jefferson's 17-yard touchdown run for a 28-3 lead with 2:56 left in the first half.

Sanders scored Arkansas' second first-quarter touchdown on third-and-1 from the WCU 3-yard line.

Still visions of last year's stifled short-yardage scenarios loomed after a Sanders tote and two carries by quarterback KJ Jefferson, the last for no gain, left Arkansas a yard short from its first-and-goal from the 7.

"Scoring the last play of the half was a big momentum for us to go up 35-3," Pittman said postgame.

Pittman was asked to amplify in his Monday presser on that closing first-half touchdown.

"It was a really good feeling to score," Pittman said. "Just a really good feeling to have two fourth downs and get it. If we don't catch those two contested passes, if we don't make those two first downs on fourth-and-one, we probably still win the game, but you're going 'Man.!' Because everybody tries to find negatives in what should be a pretty positive situation."

While they obviously have running game issues to correct before Saturday's game with Kent State, Pittman said the fourth-down conversions and 35-3 first half built upon all the efforts since spring on a more physical goal-line offense and overall faster starts that last year's Hogs often lacked.

"I think it builds confidence in the team and it builds confidence in the team in us in what we're doing," Pittman said Monday. "It's like fast starts. We changed. It's a physical part in the first part of practice so we can start fast. It gives you a little more the team believes 'OK this is why we're doing it. Let's go do it.' And they're doing it without hesitation."