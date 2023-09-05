Off the wire: Urias arrested

BASEBALL

Urias arrested

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urias at about 11 p.m. on Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urias was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Urias posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking records. He is due in court Sept. 27. Major League Baseball intends to investigate. The 27-year-old, Mexican-born pitcher was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. Urias was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn't prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. The NL West-leading Dodgers were traveling Monday to Miami where they open a six-game road trip Tuesday against the Marlins. Urias had been set to make his next start Thursday in the series finale. A statement from the Dodgers read, "We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team." The club declined further comment. Urias is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts this season and is set to become a free agent after the World Series. He is pitching on a $14.25 million, one-year contract in his final season of salary arbitration eligibility. Urias helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 4-0 with a 1.17 ERA in 23 postseason innings. He earned the save in the clinching Game 6 against Tampa Bay. The left-hander led the majors in wins in 2021, when he was 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA. He finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting last year after going 17-7 with an NL-best 2.16 ERA.

FOOTBALL

Burns' status unknown

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns sat out his second consecutive practice Monday because of a contract dispute, raising questions about whether the two-time Pro Bowler will play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Burns also missed practice last Thursday, although the team would only say at the time it was for "personal reasons." But after the Panthers returned to practice on Monday following a long weekend, Burns again sat out a walkthrough practice and Coach Frank Reich ultimately indicated it is because of his contract situation. Burns is set to make $16 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal, but is seeking a big contract extension. Burns has 38 sacks in his first four seasons with the Panthers. Only Julius Peppers has had more sacks for the team in his first four seasons. Despite sitting out practices, Burns continues to attend team meetings at Bank of America Stadium. He briefly walked through the locker room on Monday, but refused to answer questions from reporters. Burns had participated in practices throughout training camp despite not having a new deal, saying it was important for him to be with his teammates and prepare for the season.

Ward still has concussion

The Browns could be missing a top defensive player when they open against one of the NFL's most potent offenses. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward remained in concussion protocol and missed practice Monday, putting his availability for Sunday's season opener against quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in question. Ward has been sidelined since suffering a head injury -- the fourth reported concussion of his NFL career -- in Cleveland's exhibition game at Kansas City on Aug. 25. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 26-year-old Ward is still undergoing daily evaluation. He wouldn't speculate about Ward's status for Week 1 against Burrow and his talented trio of wide receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The No. 4 overall pick in 2018 from Ohio State, Ward has had success against the Bengals, getting three interceptions and returning two for touchdowns in eight games. Safety Rodney McLeod hinted that Ward could be back in time for the opener, the first of four home games in five weeks for Cleveland.If Ward can't play, second-year cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. would likely start alongside Greg Newsome II. It's also possible new coordinator Jim Schwartz will try more three-safety looks with McLeod, Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill.

NC State's Ashford out

North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford won't play this weekend against No. 13 Notre Dame after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the season-opening win at Connecticut, Coach Dave Doeren said Monday. Ashford spent Thursday night in the hospital for tests before being released on Friday and returning to Raleigh. Doeren said Ashford will play again, but the timetable is uncertain. Doeren says that he'll likely need at least a week to get back to full speed. He equated the injury to similar to "whiplash." Ashford was hit late by a UConn player at the end of a kickoff return with 1:54 left in the third quarter. He went down and lay motionless for about 10 minutes as both teams knelt and watched emergency crews work on him. The Huskies' Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness for the blindside hit on the play.

BASKETBALL

Serbian loses kidney

The Serbian Basketball Federation announced Monday that forward Borisa Simanic has lost one of his kidneys as the result of an injury sustained during a World Cup game against South Sudan. Simanic has been operated on twice in Manila, the team said. Additional complications presented themselves after the first surgery, team doctor Dragan Radovanovic said, requiring the second procedure on Sunday where the kidney was removed. Serbia plays Lithuania in a World Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday. Simanic was injured with just under 2 minutes left in Serbia's win over South Sudan on Wednesday. South Sudan forward Nuni Omot was trying to score under the basket, elbowing Simanic in that process. Simanic yelled in obvious pain, then fell to his knees a few seconds later. Omot insisted he was not trying to cause an injury. Milutinov said it has shaken the Serbian team deeply. The team is not certain when Simanic will be released from the Manila hospital where he is being treated.