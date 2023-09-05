One wounded in LR store shooting

One person was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon at a South Woodrow Street convenience store, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Authorities did not think the victim's wounds were life-threatening, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, but he had few details on the shooting, which happened outside the Golden Foods convenience store at 1201 South Woodrow St.

Edwards was not able to give any details on the victim.

Around 6 p.m., crime scene investigators could be seen photographing the scene and cataloging potential evidence, but police had left the area by 6:30 p.m.

Entries in the city's dispatch log show a report of a robbery alarm at the address at 4:21 p.m. and a report of a shooting occurring at the location at 4:26 p.m.