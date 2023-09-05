100 years ago

Sept. 5, 1923

Observant persons who see an International Harvester Company's truck speeding from place to place today need not speculate if the harvesters' trust has gone into the ambulance service. This will be the "death wagon" for the anti rat campaign in Little Rock, and it may be identified by a large sign, "Death to Rats." The International Harvester Company has enlisted in the S.O.S., and will carry ammunition for the battle waged by an army of men and boys to preserve the health and sanitation of the city. The "death wagon" will carry barium carbonate for distribution over the city.

50 years ago

Sept. 5, 1973

CROSSETT -- "Back in 1961 Dr. Greshman asked me to clean his office floor. He complimented me on the way I did it. I said I could do a better job if I had the equipment, and Gresham said," You get the equipment and I'll get you work." The late Dr. E.G. Gresham provided the initial push toward what has become a steadily growing business for Nathaniel Kidd at Crossett. He now has 17 employees who blanket the city with their cleaning services. Kidd has under contract most of the industrial offices in the city, the offices of doctors, lawyers, a bank, the Rose Inn Lodge, the Post Office, a beauty school, and his service cleans scores of homes.

25 years ago

Sept. 5, 1998

The cost of a government-funded children s health program nearly doubled last fiscal year to $23 million while the average cost per child jumped $2,608.32, state records show. Program officials blame Meducare Inc. of Little Rock, the fastest-growing of five healthcare contractors in the program. But some say that the program, despite its cost, may be bringing better health to children and will lower future demands for state healthcare dollars. State officials seeking ways to control costs are considering whether to let employees of the contractors make key decisions. The state Department of Human Services administers Child Health Management Services through the Medicaid program, a program administered by the department s Division of Medical Services. Medicaid spends state and federal funds.

10 years ago

Sept. 5, 2013

Robert Ebendorf 's jewel-encrusted King of the Road is a small but shiny work in which a little skull sits atop a crushed Coca-Cola can, its diamond eyes shining malevolently. The bright red can sparkles, and the skull is crowned with jewels and has a small, diamond-shaped metal object in the middle of its forehead. It's an intense piece of work, and it's part of "Transformation 8: Contemporary Works in Small Metals," a traveling exhibition on view at Gallery 1 in the Fine Arts Building of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.