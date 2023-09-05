Outdoors Briefs: Volunteer at Lost Valley, hike around lake

Help at Lost Valley

Buffalo River Partners seeks volunteers to pull invasive plants from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday from Lost Valley Trail west of Ponca near the Buffalo National River.

Volunteers will be removing still grass, an invasive species native to Asia, that crowds out native plants. Still grass is easy to pull from the ground. Visit bnrpartners.org/calendar to sign up as a volunteer.

Hike around Leatherwood

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Sept. 13 at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs on the Beacham Trail. This is a 4-mile loop around the lake and includes a water crossing below the dam. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for hike details. Visit bvhikingclub.com club information.

See birds at preserve

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at Logan Springs Preserve east of Siloam Springs at 8 a.m. on Sept. 24. The Nature Conservancy manages the preserve, and Mike Slay, with the conservancy, will guide the trip.

The trip will be a walk of one or two miles for two hours on mostly level grass and dirt trails. Plenty of summer birds will be seen as well as some fall migrants. There are no restrooms.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. Email trips@nwarkaudubon.org for more information.

Volunteer at Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two volunteer information days, one on Saturday and another on Sept. 12.

A program for new or current volunteers will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the park visitor center. Park staff will present overviews of the various park programs and discuss volunteer opportunities in each program.

A second volunteer training day will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 12. It is specifically for volunteers interested in helping with school field trips. Prospective volunteers will hear about different topics and activities that take place with school groups.

For details contact Dillon Sutton, Hobbs volunteer coordinator, at (479) 789-5000.

Run Coler trails

Registration is open for the inaugural "Here's Johnny" 10-kilometer trail run set for 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The race will be along the preserve's mountain bike trails including the "Here's Johnny" trail. The route takes in some technical trail sections.

Entry fee is $40. Register by Sept. 14 to guarantee a shirt size. Visit peelcompton.org/events to register.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation. The hike on Saturday will focus on edible plants. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

A lower Lake Windsor

The water level at Lake Windsor in Bella Vista will be lowered Oct. 16 through Feb. 19. This allows the city of Bella Vista to make repairs to Chelsea Road before asphalt plants close at the end of the year. It also allows lakefront property owners to make improvements to their docks and seawalls.

The lake will be lowered three inches per day and four feet overall. The lake will be down by mid-November, barring excessive rain. Please note that fishing and other uses at all Bella Vista lakes are restricted to Bella Vista Property Owners Association members and their guests.

More than a marathon

The Hare Mountain 100 point-to-point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details. Email haremountain100@gmail.com with questions.

Fish for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Shoot a photo of each to include with the grand slam application.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/grandslam to get a sticker.