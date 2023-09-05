Place for Peyton: LRTDC record crowd gathers to hear Manning

In addition to the typical crowd of Arkansas Razorbacks fans dressed in red, Tennessee Volunteers, Denver Broncos and even a few Indianapolis Colts fans were among the crowd that converged Tuesday on the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

They all made their way downtown to see Peyton Manning, a five-time NFL MVP quarterback, speak at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, which had the largest crowd in its 19-year history.

After opening his interview with former Razorbacks linebacker and LRTDC founder David Bazzel with a mention of Manning duck hunting in Arkansas, he and Bazzel quickly addressed the elephant in the room: the star quarterback’s 4-0 record against the Razorbacks while with the Volunteers, including a 384-yard performance at Fayetteville in 1995.

“Our coach couldn’t figure it out, we kind of used it as motivation that Arkansas scheduled us for homecoming,” Manning said. “I remember they asked Coach [Danny] Ford … before the season, ‘Hey Coach, it looks like Tennessee and Florida will probably be the best teams in the conference this year.’

“Classic Danny Ford line, he said, ‘Well, shoot son, it don’t take no scientific rocket to figure that out.’ ”

In addition to facing him during their playing careers in college, Manning briefly interacted with former Razorbacks offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, the walk-on turned All-American who died in a car accident shortly after being taken in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Manning said Colts General Manager Bill Polian anticipated Burlsworth would be a staple on their offensive line.

“[Polian] was one of those guys when he drafted you, he wanted to be there for 12 years,” Manning said. “He was not looking to get a couple years out of you and move on. He wanted to build a foundation. … Brandon was going to be a big part of our plans to build our offensive line.”

Manning recalled Burlsworth “tragically” dying prior to the Colts’ mini-camp and spoke to his character.

“What a great guy,” Manning said. “You could tell what a great spirit he had about him.

“You know, the glasses kind of fooled you a little bit. He was an intense competitor. He was going to be a great player for us. That was a tragic deal and my thoughts and prayers have been with his family for a long time.”

Manning said the bonds — including with former Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas, who died in December of 2021 — and the camaraderie that are standard in football were what he has missed most.

While his playing days are done, Manning is not far away from the game and the production company he founded, aptly named “Omaha Productions” after his famous audible call, has allowed him to work within a team like his playing career while avoiding the toll it took on his body.

The company produces the Netflix series “Quarterback,” which followed the lives of NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota last season and has been green-lit for a second season. Manning also spoke about “Manningcast,” where he and his brother, Eli, bring on guests and commentate on ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football.”

Manning spoke to the logistics of “Manningcast,” which was born out of the restrictions posed in response to covid-19. He and Eli come together remotely via Zoom — Eli joins the call from New Jersey, while Peyton sets up in his neighbor’s garage in Denver.

“I keep Eli employed,” Manning added as the crowd chuckled. “It’s hard to say something good came out of the pandemic, but with so many things being done remotely … including broadcasting, that’s kind of how the idea got born.

“Eli kind of thought that ESPN was joking. He said, ‘Wait a minute. Let me get this straight. You want to pay me to watch football with my brother from my house?’ ”

Family was a recurring theme throughout Tuesday’s interview, as Peyton and Eli’s nephew, Arch Manning, is currently a freshman at the University of Texas and could lead the third generation of Mannings to play quarterback in the NFL.

Manning said he didn’t try to influence Arch’s college decision, and jokingly added that his other uncle Eli was “too cheap” to bribe him to go to Ole Miss, where Eli and their father, Archie, starred.

He said Archie losing his father had a big impact on his parenting, and in turn shaped his own parenting philosophy. He also added his dad’s mission was never to raise quarterbacks, rather to raise normal kids.

“It was a fun way to grow up, Cooper and Eli and I. My parents always said, ‘You ever want to disappoint us as parents, just don’t get along with your brothers,’ ” Manning said. “Not saying we didn’t fight … like brothers do, but we always had each other’s backs.

“So I try to instill that in our kids. … We try to include them in as many things as possible, like our parents did. It was a special way to grow up.”

Manning lastly talked about his brother, Cooper — Arch’s dad and one half of a potent quarterback-wide receiver duo with Peyton at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, where the eldest Manning played most of his NFL career.

Cooper enrolled at Ole Miss, but was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and forced to quit the game.

“It was tough. The way he handled that adversity, he had a really good attitude about it, great faith,” Manning said with a catch in his throat. “He wrote me a letter saying, ‘I will live my dream of playing football through you,’ so I always kind of remembered that and kept that with me.”

Manning’s No. 18, which he wore throughout his 17-year NFL career, was a tribute to Cooper, who wore the same number in high school.