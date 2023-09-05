PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Williams takes over for Shiloh Christian after injury to its quarterback

Athletes are often judged by how they respond when they're needed most.

Shiloh Christian lost its starting quarterback in the first quarter Friday, which, in most cases, greatly decreases a team's chance of winning. But Bo Williams took over and responded with a monster performance to lead Shiloh Christian to a 43-22 road win at Little Rock Christian.

Williams ran for 388 yards and six touchdowns on 46 attempts against Little Rock Christian, which is led by senior quarterback Walker White, who is committed to Auburn. Williams is also an all-state player and he accepted an extra load for Shiloh Christian after freshman quarterback Cole Creighton went out with a shoulder injury early in the game.

"Bo is one of those guys who is the hardest worker, emotional leader, and best player on the team," Shiloh Christian Coach Tucker Barnard said. "He runs with anger and determination. It was great for us ride him and get the win."

Williams scored on touchdown runs of 17, 34 and 80 yards to give Shiloh Christian a 21-3 lead in the first half. He added three more touchdown runs in the second half when Shiloh Christian broke the game open against the Warriors, a Class 6A program that opened the season with a 63-0 victory over Class 7A Little Rock Central.

For his effort, Williams is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"This game means so much to me," said Williams, who rushed for 1,481 yards and 30 touchdowns last year when Shiloh Christian won the state championships in Class 5A. "It's an escape, man, and when I get in that zone, I feel like I'm unstoppable."

Williams credited his teammates, especially the Saints along the offensive line, for creating running lanes that enhanced his performance.

"So proud of our team can't even put it into word!" Williams wrote on his Twitter page. "Definitely couldn't have had the success without the line!"

Williams' offensive production and an impressive performance by Shiloh Christian's defense made a winner of Barnard in his debut as head coach of the Saints. Barnard is a former Shiloh Christian assistant who took after Jeff Conaway resigned to take a coaching job in Florida.

Shiloh Christian returns Friday for its home-opener against Tulsa Victory Christian.