Sanders aide chosen as secretary of Department of Transformation and Shared Services

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday she has appointed an aide in the governor’s office, Leslie Fisken, as secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services, replacing Joseph Wood, who is now chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas.

Fisken has served as director of cabinet affairs for Sanders, according to the governor’s office. Prior to that, she was the chief of legislative affairs for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. She also worked in governmental relations at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and served as an education policy adviser to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“For the past eight months, Leslie has successfully united every agency in my administration around our shared goal to make bold, transformational change for the people of Arkansas,” Sanders said in a news release. “She is a hard worker with a deep understanding of how state government works, both of which make her eminently qualified to serve as Secretary of Transformation and Shared Services.”

Fisken previously served as a member of the Little Rock School District Board of Education. She is a graduate of Little Rock Central High School, earned her bachelor of arts from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, and received her juris doctor from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Wood’s resignation became effective Monday.

Wood was elected by the Republican Party of Arkansas’ State Committee as its next chairman Aug. 19. Wood, who was backed by Sanders, defeated Sarah Dunklin, the party’s 1st Congressional District chair.

The party’s first vice chairman, John Parke, served as party chairman and first vice chairman under the state party’s rules after resignation of Cody Hiland as party chairman. Sanders appointed Hiland, a former U.S. attorney, to the Arkansas Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of state Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne on June 21.

Hiland will serve on the state’s high court until 2025 after an elected justice takes office to fill the remainder of Wynne’s term that Wynne was elected to in November 2022.



