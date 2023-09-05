Steve Harwell, lead singer of Smash Mouth, dies at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth, which was best known for the 1999 song "All Star," died Monday at the age of 56.

The band's manager, Robert Hayes, confirmed Harwell's death at the singer's home in Boise, Idaho, in a statement to media outlets and a Facebook post.

"Rest Peacefully Old Friend," Hayes wrote. A cause of death was not given.

Harwell had liver failure and was resting at home while being cared for by his fiancee, Hayes said Sunday, adding that Harwell would only be alive "for a short time."

Harwell announced his retirement in October 2021 to focus on his physical and mental health after a performance in upstate New York, videos of which show him in an apparently disoriented state.

He struggled with addiction over the years that led to health complications -- including cardiomyopathy, which results from a weakening of the heart muscle -- that affected his speech and memory, according to Hayes.

Smash Mouth was formed in the early 1990s and gained international fame in the later part of the decade for songs including "Walkin' on the Sun" and "All Star."

The band also contributed to the 2001 animated film "Shrek," with "All Star" and their cover of the Monkees' hit "I'm a Believer" appearing on the soundtrack.

With Harwell, Smash Mouth sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.