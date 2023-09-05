Trial for man beaten in Mulberry arrest video pushed to 2024

VAN BUREN -- The jury trial for a man who was recorded being held down and beaten by law enforcement officers last summer has been postponed again to Jan. 30.

Marc McCune, Crawford County Circuit Court judge, granted a second motion for continuance filed by legal counsel for Randal Worcester on Aug. 25, according to court records.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin June 26 before being pushed to Sept. 28.

Denis Dean, senior deputy prosecuting attorney for the 4th Judicial District, charged Worcester, 28, of Goose Creek, S.C., on Dec. 1 with felony counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Rinda Baker, the county prosecutor at the time, said on Aug. 31 she requested a special prosecutor regarding charges against Worcester. Worcester pleaded not guilty Dec. 14.

A video of Worcester's arrest Aug. 21, 2022, outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry went viral on social media.

The video showed Zackary King and Levi White -- both Crawford County sheriff's deputies -- and officer Thell Riddle of the Mulberry Police Department repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester during the arrest, along with telling a bystander to get away from the scene.

An officer identified as White in a federal civil rights lawsuit Worcester filed Aug. 29, 2022, was also shown slamming Worcester's head into the pavement.

White and King were fired effective Sept. 29. They had been suspended with pay after Worcester's arrest.

Riddle, who had been put on administrative leave, was reinstated Feb. 17, according to Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory.