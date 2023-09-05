Two Texarkana residents killed in wreck near Hope





Two residents of Texarkana were killed in a car wreck near Hope on Sunday night that also left a minor injured, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report.

Shundrekia Hill, 44, and passenger Jerald Jones, 35, of Texarkana were killed around 10:15 p.m. when Hill lost control of the vehicle while attempting to pass in the left lane of Interstate 30 westbound near mile marker 23, according to the report.

The front of their vehicle collided with the driver's side of a second vehicle's trailer and became "hung under the trailer," the report said. A third vehicle collided with the passenger side of Hill's vehicle.

At the time of the crash, the interstate was "heavily saturated due to rain," the report said.

Also on Sunday, Glen E. Cook, 59, of Biggers was killed around 2:45 p.m. when the vehicle he was riding in as a passenger crashed in Randolph County, according to a preliminary fatal crash report.

The driver of the 2010 Lincoln MKZ, who was not identified in the report, overcorrected after traveling off the left side of Biggers-Reyno Road into the ditch, lost control and traveled off the right side of the road.

The vehicle struck a ditch embankment and overturned on the passenger side, according to the report.

The deaths bring the total number of people killed on Arkansas roads over Labor Day weekend from Friday through Monday to at least nine, according to reports maintained by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.



