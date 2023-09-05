UAM displays Good’s ‘Life of Paul’

"The Life of Paul commission," an exhibition of paintings by Randall M. Good, can be viewed in the Glassblock Gallery at the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through Sept. 21. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The nine paintings in the commissioned series portray the historical and spiritual path of the apostle's journey, with each image focusing on the spiritual impact of a narrative episode from Paul's life, according to a news release.

On Sept. 21, Good will give a presentation on his art and life at 1 p.m. and a closing reception will be held for the exhibition from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The exhibition and events are free and open to the public.

"Good masterfully blends and reinterprets elements from the Italian mannerists, the European early and late Renaissance and art nouveau with symbolism into compositions of stunning beauty and originality. These works are nuanced in their execution of sensuous and precise line, watercolor effects, blended oils or pastel and areas of gold leaf designs and symbols," according to the release.

Good is a full-time artist based in the Dallas-Fort Worth/North Texas area, where he splits his work between gallery exhibitions and commissions. He has exhibited his art across the United States and England and has works in collections, both public and private, throughout the United States and Europe.