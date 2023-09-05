UAPB grad vies for Miss Alumni crown





Joyce Bracy Vaughan of Pine Bluff is competing for the title of Miss UAPB/AM&N Alumni 2023-2024 for the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Alumni Association.

Vaughan is a retired student affairs administrator with more than 45 years of experience in higher education and mental health services.

She graduated from UAPB in 1975 and earned her Master of Arts degree in Counselor Education from Ohio State University.

Vaughan is seeking contributions for the campaign in becoming the next Miss Alumni of UAPB.

"Please join my "Roaring Lady's Golden Lion Spirit Team and Support My Campaign to raise $100,000 or more. We Can Do It If We Work Together in Unity," she said.

She has spent much of her professional career at UAPB.

"As a member of the graduating Class of 1975, I affectionately refer to myself as a 'Merger Baby.' I enrolled at Arkansas AM&N College during the summer term of 1971 (I just couldn't wait to become a Golden Lion). In July of 1972 as I became a sophomore, the college merged with the University of Arkansas and became the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff," Vaughan said.

"My 45 years in higher education have been the heart of my Life. Next to God and family, I have dedicated my life to serving students. After nine months of retirement in June 2021, 'Dear Mother' (UAPB) called me back and now I continue to serve students a few hours weekly at my Beloved UAPB," Vaughan said.

She has been a part-time student development specialist since June 2022. She works in counseling and student wellness at UAPB. Her responsibilities include direct counseling services to the student population, presenting mental health workshops and seminars upon request and providing other duties as requested by the director.

Vaughan was director of the Student Counseling Assessment and Development Center from March 15, 2001-June 30, 2021, at UAPB. She served as administrator of Counseling and Testing Services, supervised up to four professional staff members, and administered campus-wide standardized tests. She was a member of the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Deans and Director's cabinet.

She also served on several UAPB committees including Founder's Day Committee chair/co-chair (12 years); Athletic Committee (6 years); Food Services -- Residential Life (8 years); Administrative Search Committee (15 years); Dr. Carolyn Blakely Honors College Advisor 12 years; Commencement Committee (15 years); senior class advisor (16 years); chaperone and advisor to the international UAPB Vesper Choir (15 years); and coordinator of University Holiday outreach.

At Ohio State University, Vaughan's experiences included performance consultant July 1996 -- September 2000, Training and Organizational Development, Division of Student Affairs; Director of African American Student Services April 1990 – June 1996, Division of Student Affairs; Coordinator of the University Mentoring Program April 1988-April 1990, Division of Student Affairs; and Counselor College of Engineering September 1986 – April 1988.

"I kindly solicit your support in raising funds to meet the goals of our National Alumni Association and most importantly to provide scholarships and emergency funds for current and future students," she said.

Contributions may be sent to Joyce Bracy Vaughan, Alumni Queen Contestant, P.O. Box 5716, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. To donate by phone, call the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association at 870-536-2309. The deadline is Oct. 5.

For additional information, call, email or text Vaughan at (870) 489-3064 or jbvformsalumniuapb2023@gmail.com; Evelyn Jean Blunt at (870) 341-4306; or Dorothy Chapman Brown at (870) 692-0862.



