Victim named in Monday night homicide in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Tuesday identified a man shot dead late Monday on Wilson Road.
Officer responding to a report of shots fired near 1806 Wilson Road around 10:21 p.m. Monday located Alex Nichols, 25, of North Little Rock lying dead in the roadway, a police incident report states.
The report does not offer any suspect information or any further details in the ongoing investigation.
Victim named in Monday night homicide in Little Rockby Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:03 p.m.
FILE — An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.
