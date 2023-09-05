Youths get hands-on at Livestock 101

Heidi Parrish takes care of her animals on a small farm outside Judsonia. She has a couple of heifers, a steer, a donkey, chickens and a guinea.

She's been showing her steer Trampus and heifer Sassy at county and state fairs for the last three years with reasonable success. This year, however, she decided she was ready for a change and bought her first sheep, Pringles.

"I've always wanted to show sheep. I think they're cute and just something different for me," Parrish said.

She hopes to have Pringles ready in time for this year's fairs.

"I haven't shown sheep at all, so it's just a refresh and help with my technique and help me figure out what I need," she said.

For her new animal she decided she needed a little extra hands-on training, and for that she turned to the University of Arkansas Extension Livestock Clinic 101 held July 15 at the Drew County Fairgrounds.

At 16, Parrish was a little bit older than some of the others at the Livestock 101 Clinic. Parrish, along with nearly 40 other students from across the state, spent the day with county Extension agents and people who show animals on a regular basis.

The primary difference from showing her cattle is that she uses a halter and a show stick for her cattle, while with sheep she uses her hands a lot more to position the animal for the judges, Parrish said.

The Livestock 101 Clinic was put on by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. It provided space for showing cattle, sheep, goats, poultry and rabbits.

Drew County Extension summer intern Rayvin Callaway, an agriculture senior at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, organized the event.

"We show them how to get their animal ready and some showman basics to take the animal into the ring," Callaway said.

The show arena clinic was free, and most students brought their own animals. Besides animal care, Callaway said there's a lot that can be learned from livestock.

"They can learn responsibility, determination and confidence. I can't tell you how much showing cattle has made me confident in myself," she said.

Callaway is also a member of the UAM Show Team. She's been showing cattle for about eight years and has also shown goats, rabbits and poultry.

Something new at this year's Livestock 101 was a parent clinic. While the students were outdoors learning arena techniques for the show pens, parents were indoors learning about vaccines, diseases and the feeding of the animals.

Among this year's seven speakers for the parent-focused section was University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture educator Les Walz, who spoke to parents about forages.

Also speaking to parents was Dr. Rocky Lindsey, a veterinarian and University of Arkansas at Monticello associate professor of animal science.

"I wanted to train them on the veterinary-client patient relationship, which means the relationship they have to have with the veterinarian to get prescription medications filled, like antibiotics," Lindsey said.

Lindsey also taught them about the animal health requirements for livestock competitions.

The highlight of the day focused on students getting to practice with their animals and gain some one-on-one feedback from people with previous arena experience.

Lincoln County Extension agent John David Farabough helped students learn how to show their cattle in the ring.

He said, "entering the show ring is a good way to build confidence."

Farabough added that presenting a project they've worked on personally can also raise confidence levels. Farabough emphasized that the amount of time they work with their animals at their house, at the barn and walking the animals will determine their success.

Drew Central High School instructor Brittany Leek put her young sheep showman through a hands-on routine. She answered questions about animal care, maintenance, selling in the ring, what they need to be wearing and what they need to be doing.

"It is that important for them to know they're going to gain a lot from their first show," Leek said.

"We talked about things that were basic care for sheep and goats. Their feet are really important to them. We talked about health care, we talked about worming practices," Leek said. "Worms can be a huge parasite issue here in south Arkansas."

As for Parrish, she continues to work daily with her animals Pringles, Sassy and Trampus.

"Most kids are glued to their phone. But me, I can just come out here, play with the animals and ride the horse," she said.

Lon Tegels is with the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.