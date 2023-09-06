7A and 5A champions square off

With two weeks down, there's still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the state's top high school football teams.

That also means it's time for conference play in five conferences.

Top billing this week goes to Class 5A No. 1 Little Rock Parkview (1-0) at Class 7A No. 1 Bryant (2-0). The defending Class 5A and 7A state champions will face off in what was one of the top nonconference matchups last season.

The Patriots played the Hornets closer than any team last season, falling 20-10.

This will be Bryant's final nonconference tuneup before a bye week and Class 7A conference play.

Bryant 24, Little Rock Parkview 17

Little Rock Southwest (0-1) at Rogers Heritage (1-1) The Gryphons had a stiff test to open their first season in the Spread offense, falling 63-12 to Rogers. But this matchup should be much closer as the War Eagles have scored a total of 27 points in two games. Little Rock Southwest 27, Rogers Heritage 21

Lake Hamilton (1-1) at Little Rock Christian (1-1) The Warriors struggled to contain Shiloh Christian last week and will look to rebound against the Wolves in this 6A-West conference opener. Both of Lake Hamilton's games this season have been decided by one touchdown. Little Rock Christian 34, Lake Hamilton 21

Marion (1-0) at El Dorado (1-0) First-year El Dorado Coach Chris Hill's Sylvan Hills team fell to Marion 27-23 last season, the same score of the Wildcats' loss to the Patriots. Marion features multiple Division I prospects on the offensive and defensive lines that should control this game. Marion 30, El Dorado 21

Arkadelphia (0-2) at Texarkana (2-0) In his second season as coach, Trey Outlaw has his Razorbacks outscoring opponents 97-7 through two games. The Badgers were held to one score last week against Hot Springs. Texarkana 28, Arkadelphia 21

Camden Fairview (1-1) at Booneville (1-0) This is the first meeting between these programs. The Cardinals lost a heartbreaker to El Dorado last week 21-20 and are looking to bounce back. Booneville is looking to follow up on a strong win over Ozark. Booneville 32, Camden Fairview 24

Malvern (1-1) at Hot Springs Lakeside (2-0) Under first-year Coach Garren Rockwell, the Rams have matched last season's win total in two games. Malvern running back Jalen Dupree rushed for three touchdowns last week to set the school record with 64 for his career. Malvern 48, Hot Springs Lakeside 35

Bauxite (1-1) at Central Arkansas Christian (2-0) Each team features a University of Arkansas commit, with Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly and CAC quarterback Grayson Wilson facing off. The Mustangs have scored 92 games through two games under first-year Coach Ryan Howard. Central Arkansas Christian 40, Bauxite 28

Dover (2-0) at Lamar (2-0) After two wins in three seasons, Dover and Coach Will Cox have matched that win total through two weeks. Lamar has held its two opponents to a combined six points while scoring 75. Lamar 32, Dover 18

Charleston (0-1) at Ozark (1-1) The Hillbillies have scored 35 points each week this season and should do similar Friday night against a Charleston team that allowed 49 to Elkins in its opener. The Tigers won each of the past two meetings with the Hillbillies. Ozark 24, Charleston 14

Gosnell (2-0) at Osceola (0-2) The Pirates are averaging 37 points per game while the Seminoles have scored a total of 26. Osceola won this matchup 40-33 last season. Osceola holds the series lead 10-9 since 2000. Gosnell 35, Osceola 21

Stuttgart (1-1) at Newport (1-1) Stuttgart's freshman quarterback Cain Price rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 335-yard, four-touchdown performance last week. It will be down to Price and the offense to outscore Newport. Stuttgart 35, Newport 27

Fordyce (1-1) at Prescott (1-1) Both of these squads are coming off four-point losses a week ago. The Curley Wolves won last season's matchup with the Redbugs by 28 points and should win once again, albeit a close result. Prescott 35, Fordyce 24

East Poinsett County (1-0) at Walnut Ridge (2-0) East Poinsett County won this matchup a year ago 46-36. In that game, EPC running back Dennis Gaines rushed for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Look for him to try to replicate that performance Friday. East Poinsett County 50, Walnut Ridge 36

Carlisle (1-1) at Cross County (2-0) Cross County added multiple transfers from Wynne this summer as spring storms heavily damaged the Yelllowjackets' football facilities. Running back Cardarian Washington looks to be the prize of that group as he rushed for 203 yards in the Thunderbirds' opener. Cross County 42, Carlisle 30