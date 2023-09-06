Altuve’s three HRs lead Astros in rout of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jose Altuve homered his first three times up, starting with a pair off All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in his return from the injured list, and the Houston Astros pummeled the Texas Rangers 14-1 on Tuesday night.

Altuve greeted Eovaldi with a leadoff homer, then ended the pitcher's first outing since July 18 with another drive into the seats in left field on the 35th pitch with one out in the second.

The third homer -- Altuve's 15th of the season -- was to center field off Dane Dunning, a starter who came out of the bullpen so the Rangers could get Eovaldi back on the mound without a rehab appearance coming off a right forearm strain.

Martín Maldonado hit two homers and slugger Yordan Alvarez connected for his 24th as the defending World Series champion Astros set a Globe Life Field record with six long balls while wrapping up a third consecutive series win over the Rangers.

Texas, which hasn't had a winning season since 2016, has lost 14 of 18 games and is two back in the AL West for the second time since a run of 140 consecutive days atop the division ended in late August.

Altuve homered in four consecutive at-bats going back to Houston's 13-6 win in the series opener Monday. The run ended with a groundout against Dunning in the fifth. Altuve struck out in the seventh.

Houston's star second baseman homered twice in the series opener, giving him consecutive multi-homer games for the first time in his career. He was the first Astro to do that since Richard Hidalgo in 2000.

Framber Valdez (11-9) allowed 1 run on 6 hits with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts in 7 innings.

Eovaldi (11-4) allowed four runs while getting four outs, with Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick driving in a run apiece in the first inning. It was expected to be a short outing since Eovaldi hadn't faced live hitters since Aug. 21.

Astros pitcher Ryne Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) said he expected to miss at least a couple of weeks after injuring his right ankle covering first base in the ninth inning of the series opener Monday. He said the ankle wasn't broken and was waiting for what an MRI would show.

YANKEES 5, TIGERS 1 Giancarlo Stanton smashed his 400th career home run, and host New York beat Detroit.

TWINS 8, GUARDIANS 3 Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly and Donovan Solano added a three-run triple in Minnesota's five-run eighth inning and the Twins beat host Cleveland.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 6 (11) Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer in the 11th inning and host Tampa Bay beat Boston.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 6 Gregory Santos balked in the winning run in the ninth inning as host Kansas City beat Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, DODGERS 3 Bryan De La Cruz hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as host Miami beat Los Angeles.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 3 Mark Canha had a two-run single to cap a six-run fifth inning and visiting Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

METS 11, NATIONALS 5 Pete Alonso hit his 42nd homer and Brandon Nimmo went deep twice as New York defeated host Washington.

CARDINALS 10, BRAVES 6 Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Gorman hit two-run homers as visiting St. Louis held on to beat Atlanta.

CUBS 11, GIANTS 8 Seiya Suzuki and Christopher Morel homered during host Chicago's six-run seventh inning and the Cubs beat San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, MARINERS 6 Nick Martini came off the bench to hit a game-tying three-run homer run in the eighth inning and Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove in Elly De La Cruz in the ninth and host Cincinnati came from behind to beat Seattle.