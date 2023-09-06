Arkansas’ general revenue slips in August, still beats forecast by $33.5M

Arkansas' total general revenue in August slipped slightly by $1.5 million, or 0.2%, over the same month a year ago to $613.3 million, but still beat the state's forecast by $33.5 million, or 5.8%.

The state's individual income taxes and sales and use taxes are state government's two largest sources of general revenue.

The state's individual income tax collections declined in August from the same month a year ago with last month having one fewer Friday payday than a year ago, while sales and use tax collections increased in August from the same month a year ago, the Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday in its monthly revenue report. Both sources of general revenue exceeded the state's forecast in August.

The largest amount of general revenues collected in any month of August is the $614.7 million collected in 2022, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the finance department.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state's Revenue Stabilization Act distributes general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state's universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

The state's net general revenue in August dropped by $24.4 million, or 4.5%, from the same month a year ago to $517.6 million, but still outdistanced the state's forecast by $17.3 million, or 3.5%.

August is the second month of fiscal year 2024, which ends June 30, 2024.

"Revenues remain above forecast after two months of Fiscal Year 2024, demonstrating resilience in the state economy and continued optimism concerning our state's fiscal position," Jim Hudson, secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, said Tuesday in a written statement.

During the first two months of fiscal 2024, total general revenues increased by $26 million, or 2.1%, over the same period in fiscal 2023 to $1.25 billion, outdistancing the state's forecast by $55.4 million, or 4.6%.

So far in fiscal 2024, the state's net general revenues have dropped by $13.1 million, or 1.2%, from the same period in fiscal 2023 to $1.07 billion, but beat the state's forecast by $33.2 million, or 3.2%.

John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster, said Tuesday the finance department's latest forecast, issued May 17, is a conservative forecast, and "I think we are in pretty good shape for slow growth throughout fiscal year 2024" that ends June 30, 2024.

"So the underlying economy is slowing in real terms as well as inflation, but it has been factored in [into the forecast]," he said.

Overall, fiscal year 2024 "is essentially a transition year from exceptional growth rates in the last two years to getting back to normal [growth rates]," Shelnutt said.

The 20-year growth rate for the state's total gross revenues and net general revenues both average 4% a year, so fiscal year 2024 "is going to be a little bit below the long-run average before it comes back up later," he said.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024, with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

The finance department has projected a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024.

POSSIBLE SPECIAL SESSION

Last week, legislative leaders said they and Sanders are weighing the possibility of cutting the state's top individual and corporate income tax rates in a possible special session as soon as next week.

"The Governor continues to engage her partners in the Legislature on key policy priorities, like continuing to responsibly phase out the state income tax, that will benefit Arkansans and warrant a special session," Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Thursday.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said Tuesday he wants to get "finalized" proposed bills by today to share with senators to give them a few days to review and "buy" into the proposals, so the governor could possibly call a special session.

"I am aggressively working towards that," he said, adding there could be up to a handful of bills considered in a possible special session.

A state budget office document, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request, estimates the cost of a 0.3% cut in both the state's individual income tax rate and the state's corporate tax rate, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The state's top individual income rate is currently 4.7%, and the state's top corporate income tax rate is 5.1%.

With cuts in the state's individual income and corporate income tax rates of 0.3%, the state budget office document shows a reduction of $75 million in individual income tax collections and $18 million in corporate income tax collections in fiscal 2024, and a reduction of $150 million in individual income tax collections and $36 million in corporate income tax collections in fiscal year 2025.

That would leave an estimated $330.2 million general revenue surplus in fiscal 2024, an estimated $268.2 million general revenue surplus in fiscal year 2025, an estimated $125.8 million general revenue surplus in fiscal 2026 and an estimated $143.9 million general revenue surplus in fiscal 2027, assuming "Standard [Revenue Stabilization Act] 3% Growth," in fiscal years 2025, 2026 and 2027, based on the document. The document also refers to setting aside $710 million in an "income tax relief fund" in fiscal 2024, $1 billion in fiscal 2025, $1.3 billion in fiscal 2026, and $1.4 billion in fiscal 2027.

From the $1.161 billion fiscal year 2023 surplus, $710 million of that "remains uncommitted/available," according to Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration. The state has a $1.529 billion balance in the state's catastrophic reserve fund, and a $1.478 billion balance in the restricted reserve fund with set-aside funding for various projects, Hardin said.

Asked about the income tax cuts to be considered in a potential special session, House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Les Eaves, R-Searcy, said Tuesday that "I think everything is still being negotiated."

"I think we are still discussing the details of what a cut will look like," he said, adding that he expects the details to be determined in the next few days.

Senate Democratic leader Greg Leding of Fayetteville said Tuesday he anticipates income tax cuts and "tweaks" to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act to be among the items on the call issued by the governor for the special session.

"In this lawmaker's opinion, the tax cuts are a cover for something else," he said.

Asked about that, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said Tuesday that "if and when the governor gets to the point of issuing a call, I think that each of the items on the call will stand on their own merit."

"There is only going to be a handful of things that will be likely brought up, so I think it is difficult to say one thing covers for another," he said.

"I believe that there is a likelihood there could be some tweaks related to FOIA that will be very targeted, but a lot of those things are still up in the air and still being discussed, so as to what that could look like I think those things are still being hammered out," Shepherd said.

AUGUST'S DETAILS

According to the finance department, August's general revenues included:

An $8.7 million, or 3.3%, decrease in individual income tax collections from a year ago to $256.6 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $20.8 million, or 8.8%.

Withholding is the largest category of individual income tax revenues.

Individual withholding revenues decreased by $25.2 million, or 10.5%, compared to a year ago to $214.6 million, falling short of the state's forecast by $5.2 million. The withholding tax revenues dropped in part from having one fewer Friday payday in the month compared to a year ago and withholding rate reductions from income tax rate cuts.

Individual income tax collections from returns and extensions increased by $11.8 million over a year ago to $29.1 million, outdistancing the state's forecast by $18.2 million.

Individual income tax collections from estimated payments increased by $4.6 million over a year ago to $12.9 million, beating the state's forecast by $7.8 million.

Shelnutt said the majority of the income tax collections from returns, extensions and estimated payments that exceeded the forecast resulted from the extension of the income filing and payment deadlines from April 18 until July 31 for people in Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski counties as a result of tornadoes. Sanders extended the filing deadline through an executive order.

A $4 million, or 1.4%, increase in the sales and use tax collections from a year ago to $292.1 million, beating the state's forecast by $8.6 million, or 3.1%.

Shelnutt said the sales and use tax collections in August of 2022 increased by 12% over August 2021, "so it is an adverse comparison that mainly affects the retail component of the sales reporting sectors."

He said retail sales tax collections in August of this year increased by $1.9 million, or 1.8%, over August 2022, motor vehicle sales tax collections increased by $2.7 million, or 7.9%, over a year ago, and sales tax collections from accommodations and food services, including restaurants, increased by $1.1 million, or 4.6%, over a year ago.

The state's sales tax collections from utilities declined in August by $3.3 million, or 12.1%, over a year ago, Shelnutt said. McLaughlin said the state's sales tax collections from utilities are usually two months after the weather, so "we had some fairly cool weather compared to last year two months ago."

A $2.4 million, or 34.4%, increase in corporate income tax collections from a year ago to $9.4 million, which exceeded the state's forecast by $3.9 million, or 70.1%.