Arkansas State University enrollment increases, chancellor reports

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:30 p.m.
The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo.

Arkansas State University has recorded its highest fall semester enrollment in institutional history, Chancellor Todd Shields announced Wednesday.

The preliminary fall enrollment count is 14,903 students on the 11th day of classes, Shields said.

“This university is poised for great things in the upcoming years,” Shields said in a news release.  “The more our state learns about the awesome opportunities here at A-State, the more students will choose to come to Jonesboro and become Red Wolves.”

A-State’s previous all-time fall preliminary head count was 14,144 from fall 2017.  The fall 2023 mark of 14,903 represented a 6% growth from last fall’s 14,107 students.

