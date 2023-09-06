Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Hudson announces bid for seat formerly held by colleague who died in office

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Rae Hudson announced Tuesday she will run for the seat on the high court formerly held by Justice Robin Wynne, who died in office earlier this year.

Hudson, 51, is serving her second term on the court in Position 3. She said she is seeking the Position 2 seat vacated by Wynne as it would allow her to serve a few more years on the court before reaching mandatory judicial retirement.

Under state law, a judge or justice who is eligible to retire and elected to office after turning 70 must forfeit their retirement benefits with the Arkansas Judicial Retirement System. Due to how the date of her 70th birthday corresponds with the stagger of the Supreme Court terms, Hudson anticipates she would be able to serve on the court longer without relinquishing her retirement benefits if she is elected to Position 2 and continues to win bids for reelection.

Hudson, who was re-elected to the high court in 2018, said running for the position also would allow her to commemorate Wynne.

"Justice Wynne was one of my dear friends," she said. "This is such a lovely opportunity to commemorate and honor him as I travel the state and talk to voters."

Following Wynne's death in June, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Cody Hiland, former U.S. attorney and chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, to fill the vacancy on the court. Hiland will serve on the high court until an elected justice takes office to fill the remainder of Wynne's term.

If Hudson is unsuccessful in her run for Wynne's seat, she will continue to serve on the court in her current position. If she wins the election, Sanders will have to appoint a replacement to fill her current seat. No other candidate has announced a run for Wynne's seat.

Hudson, who lives in Fayetteville, was first elected to the state Supreme Court in 2010. She serves as the Supreme Court supervising justice to the Office of Professional Conduct, where attorneys face disciplinary complaints. Before she began her service on the high court in 2011, she served as a judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, according to a news release.

"I believe in the Rule of Law and ensuring the defense of our Constitution. I am eager to continue my service to the people of Arkansas as a justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court," Hudson said in the release.

Hudson is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas School of Law.

The seven justices on the Arkansas Supreme Court are elected in statewide nonpartisan elections and serve on the bench for eight-year terms.

Along with selecting a justice to serve the remainder of Wynne's term in 2024, Arkansas voters will have to select a new chief justice and decide whether to re-elect Justice Shawn Womack.

Chief Justice John Dan Kemp has announced plans to retire at the end of his term, noting that since he has passed age 70 he would have to relinquish his retirement benefits under state law if he were reelected.

Justices Karen Baker, Rhonda Wood and Barbara Webb have announced runs for chief justice.

The elections will be held March 5, 2024.