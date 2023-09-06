Asian bloc bars Burma from leadership in ’26

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Southeast Asian leaders decided Tuesday that Burma won't take over the rotating leadership of their regional bloc as scheduled in 2026 in the latest blow to efforts by its ruling generals to gain international recognition after violently seizing power in 2021. Western governments led by the United States have condemned the Burma army's ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in 2021 and have demanded her immediate release from yearslong detention along with other officials. Resistance to the military takeover has escalated into what some U.N. experts have described as a civil war.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

The Philippines agreed to take over the regional bloc's chairmanship in 2026 at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit hosted by Indonesia on Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement, saying what he told fellow leaders in the closed-door meetings.

"It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026," Marcos told his ASEAN counterparts in Jakarta, the statement said.

An official ASEAN statement issued Tuesday night confirmed the decision to hand the chair to the Philippines in 2026 and affirmed the group's commitment to a five-point plan for restoring peace and stability in Burma.

Marcos did not explain why Burma lost the prestigious yearlong ASEAN chairmanship, but two ASEAN diplomats told The Associated Press that it was related to the continuing civil strife in the country and fears that the bloc's relations with the United States and the European Union, among others, might be undermined because of their non-recognition of the military-led government in Burma. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the delicate issue publicly.

The ASEAN leaders' statement on Burma stressed the desire to work with the generals to end the country's crisis, especially in the context of the five-point plan that Burma accepted in 2021 but has largely failed to implement. However, the leaders also urged "the Burma Armed Forces in particular, and all related parties concerned in Burma to de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians, houses and public facilities, such as schools, hospitals, markets, churches and monasteries." Previous ASEAN statements were less sharply worded.

Burma's Foreign Ministry rejected the ASEAN statement as biased and one-sided and complained that the country had not been represented at the summit, which it claimed was a violation of ASEAN's charter. "Although the ASEAN Chair consulted Burma on the draft document, the views and voices of Burma are not taken into account," it said in a statement issued in Naypyitaw, the country's capital.

In a punitive step for their failure to comply with the peace plan, Burma's top generals and their appointed officials were again barred from attending this year's summit in Jakarta despite suggestions by some member states that they be allowed back because their ejection had failed to resolve the country's crisis.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said ASEAN leaders decided to stick with the peace plan despite an assessment that it has not led to any progress in easing the crisis. They designated three nations -- the bloc's previous, current and next chairs -- to deal directly with Burma's civil unrest, she told reporters. Burma's generals will continue to be barred from attending high-level ASEAN meetings, Marsudi said.

Information for this article was contributed by Edna Tarigan, Mari Yamaguchi and Grant Peck of The Associated Press.