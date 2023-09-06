Attorney general says Bentonville teacher housing proposal is legal; School Board must ultimately approve

BENTONVILLE -- State Attorney General Tim Griffin approved a School District proposal to donate some of its land to build affordable housing for school employees and possibly others in the community, according to the district.

Griffin's decision Tuesday approving the legality of the plan was required before the district can take the next steps in the process.

Ultimately, the School Board must approve the proposal for it to become a reality.

"There's a lot to be determined yet," Superintendent Debbie Jones said. "But we still have life, so we're excited to take it to the next step."

The district is working with the nonprofit Excellerate Foundation on the project.

"I think it has the potential to be incredibly helpful for our staff and community," Jones said of the proposal. "We just have to work through the details."

At the Sept. 19 School Board meeting, Excellerate President and CEO Jeff Webster is expected to share more detailed information about the proposal, Jones said.

"We are very excited for this step," Webster said. "It is a key milestone in unlocking our community's ability to help those in need."

The Sept. 19 meeting is the next move going forward, Jones said.

"I'm excited to get the board together to see the feedback and what their questions are," Jones said. "We will have to answer all of those questions before we proceed with the project."

Regarding Griffin's opinion, the district sought answers to the following questions about the land, according to district information:

Whether it's constitutional for the district to donate the 9 acres to a not-for-profit corporation for the development of affordable housing for school employees and others in the community.

Whether donating the land to a not-for-profit corporation "serves a beneficial educational service" for district residents.

Whether the development would be considered improving or upgrading the donated land.

Griffin answered yes to all three.

"Because the plan you have described fulfills the statutory and constitutional conditions necessary for a school district to donate real property, it is my opinion that Bentonville School District's proposed land donation to Excellerate Foundation would be lawful," Griffin said in a news release.

Webster delivered a presentation July 17 to the board to help alleviate what Jones said is an increasingly thorny dilemma for the School District: finding affordable housing for teachers.

A key component of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' state education overhaul, the LEARNS Act, increased the state's minimum teacher salary to $50,000. In April, the Bentonville School Board unanimously approved a 6.5% raise along all salary schedules for the 2023-24 school year, bringing its minimum teacher salary to $51,924.

But given home values in Northwest Arkansas -- the average sale price of a home in Benton County during the last half of 2022 was $401,075, according to a recent Arvest Skyline report -- even those measures can't always bridge the gap.

Jones previously said several candidates accepted jobs with the district, only to resign when they saw the housing costs.

The School District proposed donating some of its land to build affordable housing for school employees and possibly others in the community. The proposal involves 9 acres just east of Bentonville High School and just north of Southeast 21st Street, according to information from the district. Only 6 of those acres can be developed because the other 3 are in a floodplain, according to the information.

Excellerate, which created the conceptual idea for the development, has been around for about 25 years, Webster said. It rebranded itself as Excellerate five years ago, and he said it's been a partner of the city of Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas overall.

"Think of us as a public charity or a community foundation," Webster said.

Excellerate has about $140 million in assets, is focused on Northwest Arkansas and has investments throughout the area, he said. Excellerate is geared toward social support, education and housing, Webster added.

Developing the district land for housing would be a $20 million to $25 million project, Webster said, with no money coming from the schools.

The development is "geared toward BPS employees, especially teachers," Webster said, and there will be protections in place to ensure that. It includes about 100 family units, with rental and ownership options, Webster said.

The development would be divided into three sections, according to Webster's presentation:

Multifamily: 50 to 60 rental units, one- and two-bedroom. Because of federal and state funding sources for this part of the proposal, these units can't exclusively be for school employees.

Single-family rental: 20 rental units, one- and two-bedroom. The district can control things such as who lives there and what the rent is, Webster said.

Single-family homes: 20 homes for teachers, one- and two-bedroom, with prices ranging from $180,000 to $200,000. Webster described them as starter homes, 850 to 1,000 square feet. "They're geared for teachers, only for teachers," Webster said to the board. "You guys can control who lives there."

The rental-unit rates could range from $750 to $1,000, according to the presentation.

The district wouldn't be the landlord, but would donate the property, with another entity managing it, Jones said.