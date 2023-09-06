Sections
Ballet Arkansas cites hot forecast, cancels “Live @ The Plaza” North Little Rock performances today and Thursday

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:33 a.m.
Ballet Arkansas company dancers cool off from Tuesday's high heat during a rehearsal of a new work that makes use of the Water Wall at North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Citing a concern for the safety the company’s professional dancers because of expected extreme  hot weather today and Thursday, Ballet Arkansas to cancel today’s and Thursday’s performances of “Ballet Arkansas Presents Live @ The Plaza: Culture in Community" in Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St. in North Little Rock.

Performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday will take place as planned, according to a Ballet Arkansas email blast to patrons. 

The program of classical and contemporary dance pieces includes Gerald Arpino's “Reflections” and “Paquita,” as well as works that make use of the plaza's stage, water features and open spaces. It kicks off the ballet company's 45th anniversary season. Admission is free.

Inclement weather in April forced the postponement of the program until this week.

Visit balletarkansas.org or Facebook for updates.

