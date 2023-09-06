CHI St. Vincent announces leadership changes

Dr. William G. Jones was named Wednesday as the new president of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, the hospital group said in a news release.

Jones has served CHI St. Vincent Infirmary as chief medical officer and as vice president of medical affairs for the past five years. He will continue to serve as chief medical officer for the hospital, the release said.

Shawn Barnett, who served as the president at the Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North, will now serve exclusively as the president of CHI St. Vincent North, the release said.

"These new changes to the CHI St. Vincent leadership team continue to position CHI St. Vincent as a leading healthcare institution, delivering world-class medical services and contributing to the advancement of healthcare on both local and national levels," the release said.

"With an extensive background in healthcare leadership and a passion for patient-centered care, Dr. Jones is the perfect fit to lead CHI St. Vincent Infirmary. We are excited as he enters this new role, elevating our mission to provide the highest quality of healthcare to patients,” CHI St. Vincent Market Chief Executive Officer Chad Aduddell said. “We also express our deepest gratitude to Shawn Barnett for his continued exceptional leadership as president of our CHI St. Vincent North location. His visionary approach will continue to positively impact our patients and their families at North."



