Chicken salad + corn + watermelon = colorful dish





With watermelon, corn, grilled chicken and tomatoes, this salad is like a summer cookout in a bowl. If you don't have a grill, you can also cook the corn and chicken in a cast-iron skillet or grill pan on the stove. To save time, use store-bought barbecue sauce and a creamy dressing of your choice.

Grilled Chicken Salad With Corn, Tomatoes and Watermelon

For the chicken:

1 to 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, patted dry

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon fine salt

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Vegetable oil, for grilling

For the barbecue sauce:

⅓ cup ketchup

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon hot sauce, any kind (optional)

For the dressing:

½ cup plain yogurt OR ½ cup plain Greek yogurt thinned with 2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or pickle brine

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill or basil

1 teaspoon honey

For the salad:

2 ears corn, shucked

6 packed cups chopped crunchy lettuce leaves, such as romaine or Little Gem

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups cubed watermelon

Leaves from 2 sprigs fresh basil, for serving (optional)

Sprinkle the chicken all over with the onion powder, garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, stir together the ketchup, cider vinegar, honey, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce, if using, until combined. Set aside.

In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, cider vinegar or pickle brine, dill or basil, and honey.

Prepare a grill for direct heat. If using a gas grill, heat to 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, light the briquettes and when they are gray and hot distribute them evenly under the grates. For a 450-degree grill, you should be able to hold your hand about 4 inches above the coals for about 5 seconds.

Using tongs, hold a folded paper towel dipped in vegetable oil and use it to grease a section of the hot grates. Place the corn and seasoned chicken on the greased grates, cover and grill for 5 minutes, or until grill marks form. Flip or rotate, and grill for another 5 minutes. The chicken is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each thigh registers 165 degrees. The corn is done when it is evenly charred all around.

Dip each thigh into the bowl of barbecue sauce, tossing until it's evenly coated with sauce. Return the chicken to the grill for a minute or two, flipping once, to allow the sauce to turn into a glaze. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board.

Slice the kernels off the corn cobs and chop the chicken into bite-size pieces.

Divide the lettuce among four bowls or plates. Scatter the tomatoes, watermelon and corn on top and lightly drizzle with the dressing. Top with the chicken, garnish with the basil leaves, if using, and serve.

Makes 4 servings.



