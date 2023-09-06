Turner to attend Black Church event

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner, senior pastor at Elm Grove Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, has been invited to the Black Church and Religious Freedom Conference Sept. 28-29 at the University of Notre Dame.

The university's Law School and Religious Liberty Initiative and the Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies invited Turner to participate.

Turner and leading clergy from around the United States will engage discussions on religious freedom, civil rights, social justice, and the future of the Black church. Participants will explore issues confronting the Black church and church leadership with respect to religion, conscience, and faith, according to the release.

"My God-given talents and gifts have placed me before great men and women," Turner said. "I am humbled to receive this unexpected opportunity to participate nationally regarding critical issues facing the Black community and to share and learn from others. The impact of the Black Church on community violence among youth, young adults, and families is immeasurable. The Black Church in the Black community has always been the driving force for teaching respect, love, pride, and unity. The Black Church refers to spiritual leadership and individuals in community congregations."

Cleanup set Sept. 16

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will conduct a clean-up event from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 16. Volunteers will meet at Pine Bluff First Assembly Church, 1002 Ridgway Road. Volunteers will meet in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments. Supplies will be provided (safety vests, trash bags, trash grabbers).

Volunteers will provide their own transportation to clean-up sites. Bottled water, juice, and donuts will be available to volunteers, according to a news release. Details: Kevin Harris, extension agent/Urban Stormwater program, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Third Ward meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the ward are invited to attend, according to a news release.

TOPPS to give away food

Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service (TOPPS), 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food boxes Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until all boxes have been distributed. All interested parties are to attend. The event will be conducted via a drive-through method, with each household limited to one box. Upon arrival, registration will be required, and people must be present to receive a box, according to a news release.

The organizers thank their sponsors: TOPPS' donors, Canaan Christian Center, Arkansas Food Bank, Pine Bluff Police Department, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Zion Church of Northwest Arkansas, Calvary Baptist Church of Little Rock, East Arkansas Conference-Women's Mission Society, and Area 11 Probation and Parole.

Black Hall of Fame has local ties

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame announced its six new inductees who will be recognized for their outstanding achievements and contributions, including people with southeast Arkansas connections.

The honorees will be formally inducted during the 29th annual ceremony at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Robinson Center Music Hall at Little Rock, according to the Tuesday announcement.

Inductees include:

mJudge Joyce Williams Warren from Pine Bluff -- Trailblazing Jurist and Youth Advocate.

mThe Rev. Jerry Black from Blytheville -- National icon among pastors and preachers.

mRonda Henry-Tillman, MD from Blytheville -- Internationally-renowned surgeon, oncologist, teacher, scientist and philanthropist.

mCurtis Howse from Little Rock -- Global business leader.

mJames H. Leary from Little Rock -- Internationally-renowned (posthumous) jazz musician, arranger, and composer.

mHarvey P. Wiley Sr. from Little Rock -- Pioneering agricultural executive and entrepreneur.

"The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation is thrilled to celebrate our outstanding 2023 class of inductees," said Charles Stewart, ABHOF chairman. "Each has demonstrated excellence, tenacity, character and brilliance and have overcome great challenges to excel in their chosen fields. Every year we are privileged to recognize some of Arkansas' best and this year is no exception. We look forward to welcoming guests from all over the country to the Robinson Performance Hall and putting on an amazing induction ceremony and show. The evening will include, music, dance, poetry, inspiration and motivation."

Sponsor support and ticket sales benefit the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation's annual grants program. In 2023, the foundation awarded more than $55,000 to 18 organizations throughout the state. Since 2010, ABHOF has awarded more than $715,000 in grants.

For details or tickets to the cocktail hour and ceremony, visit arblackhalloffame.org.