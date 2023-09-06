County Judge calls second state of emergency within month

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has declared a state of emergency due to the Quorum Court’s rejection of appropriation ordinances that would cover the county’s bills.

This declaration comes almost three weeks since Robinson called a state of emergency over the governing body's failure to pass appropriation ordinances to pay bills.

The consequences of what Robinson called "fiscal turmoil" are now causing disruptions to essential services and negatively affecting the county’s residents, according to a news release.

According to a news release, as of Wednesday, the Jefferson County Road Department is left with only 4,642 gallons of unleaded fuel and 2,587 gallons of diesel fuel. This fuel reserve is expected to last for only 10 days.

A memo has been distributed to county departments notifying them that fuel procurement from other sources will be necessary starting immediately.

Several road projects currently underway will now face severe delays and stoppage, and the work already initiated will be compromised by adverse weather conditions and traffic, causing the Road Department to restart work from the beginning, according to the Robinson. Roads affected include Brown Cemetery Road, Snyder Road, South Pack Road, Jim Ford, Cornerstone, Gilliand, McKinney, Earl Chadick, and Horseshoe Lake Road.

"Furthermore, as a result of the rejected appropriation ordinances, the county is now unable to meet critical financial obligations, including paying invoices for fuel, culverts, pipes, gravel, dirt, and sand, and other professional services such as alarm system maintenance and extermination," according to the news release. "Additionally, payments for cell phones, internet, water, Summit Gas, lease agreements for graders and dump trucks, and vehicle and equipment repair parts cannot be paid. If these issues continue, the Road Department will not be able to pay the electricity bill as early as next month."

Robinson clarified that the Road Department is not requesting additional money but merely seeking the Quorum Court’s approval for clean-up appropriations, which allow bills to be paid from the appropriate line in the budget.

"Robinson implores the Finance Committee and Quorum Court to reconsider their stance on the adoption of the submitted appropriation ordinances," the news release reads. "It is imperative that the justices make a prompt and prudent decision for the well-being of the county and its residents. Without immediate action, the Road Department will have to shut down as early as next week."



