Damaging HUD report on Little Rock public housing authority cites management lapses and questionable expenses

A damaging report issued to the Little Rock public housing authority by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday identified lapses in management and flagged millions of dollars in potentially improper spending.

The report found that the housing authority "appears to be in substantial default" of an agreement with HUD known as an Annual Contributions Contract "and will be referred for further review and potential enforcement action(s)."

Factors such as the housing authority's financial management, expenses and transfers of funds have led to "reasonable concerns" that "there is/has been a complete breakdown of internal control(s) and internal quality control procedures are either non-existent or not followed," the report said.

The report was issued by the Quality Assurance Division of the Office of Housing Voucher Programs within HUD.

The housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, will be expected to prepare a corrective action plan tied to seven findings in the report.

Last month, the housing authority was labeled a "troubled" performer because of a separate HUD review. Local officials have been instructed to create a proposed recovery plan after the housing authority received a score of 40 out of 100 in a report issued by HUD's Real Estate Assessment Center.

According to the report issued Friday, Little Rock's housing authority was selected for the review because of multiple factors. They included a request by the head of HUD's Little Rock field office as well as the housing authority's failure to submit audited financial statements from 2019 and following years.

An initial on-site review of the housing authority's financial management of the Housing Choice Voucher program took place from March 27-30, according to the report.

HUD officials scheduled an additional on-site review from June 20-29 in order to expand the scope to encompass the management and operations of the voucher program based on the condition of the financial records and overall record-keeping within the housing authority, the report said.

The on-site review was tied to the period from Jan. 1, 2018, through June 30, 2023, or the most recently closed period, but HUD officials could not identify a firm end date for the review despite collecting as much information as possible, according to the report.

arkansasonline.com/91HUDreport/]





The report cited the fact that the last closed accounting period was approximately October 2022, among other circumstances.

In addition to "what appears to be a continuation of the previous practices" outlined in a December 2015 HUD report, the latest review found "a further degradation of internal controls, financial management and reporting practices. Substantive errors in the financial recording and reporting discrepancies appear to be prevalent, pervasive, and systemic, based on the information provided by the [housing authority] staff."

The significance of the recording and reporting problems and the poor condition of the housing authority's financial records meant that the review team was unable to calculate restricted or unrestricted net position balances, the report said.

The report listed a total of nearly $30 million of what HUD described as questioned or potentially disallowed expenses.

The debt owed by the housing authority to the Housing Choice Voucher program based on those potentially disallowed expenses was expected to increase during the corrective action plan process, the report noted.

Roughly $20.5 million in housing assistance payments were flagged as part of the potential debt owed because of late participant reexaminations and housing inspections.

HUD's review team flagged close to $5.9 million in operating funds and approximately $2.2 million in capital funds that were transferred from the housing authority to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, an associated development nonprofit.

Leta Anthony, who serves on the housing authority's board of commissioners, also serves as the nonprofit's president, according to a publicly available tax filing for the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation covering 2021, the most recent year for which the form was available.

The same filing listed Lee Lindsey -- currently the housing authority's board chairman -- as vice president, former housing authority commissioner Kenyon Lowe as a director and current housing authority commissioner Branndii Peterson as secretary. Tamara Dawson was listed as the nonprofit's treasurer.

The review team also identified $288,500 in bank transfers from the housing authority to the nonprofit earlier this year that lacked sufficient documentation.

Those cash transfers included $105,000 that was transferred over three occasions in March and did not end up in any known bank account of the housing authority or the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, the report said.

Additionally, officials flagged $166,356 paid by the housing authority on behalf of the nonprofit for a $277,260 loan extension in January 2023. That payment apparently was made with restricted Housing Choice Voucher funds, the report said.

The report said financial records of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation appeared to be co-mingled with those of the housing authority.

The nonprofit's finance director appeared to be listed as a signatory to all but one housing authority bank account and "has initiated transfers from [housing authority] bank accounts to [nonprofit] bank account(s) with no valid reason for doing so," the report said.

HUD officials found over $33,000 in questionable or disallowed costs between January 2022 and January 2023 following a general review of American Express credit card statements. The review "revealed what appears to be regular and habitual utilization of the credit card(s) for ineligible purposes," the report said.

Statements and invoices from HD Supply and Home Depot appeared to show payments being made through the housing authority for purposes related to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, according to the report.

The housing authority will have to review all credit card or charge account activity "and provide sufficiently detailed original documentation to validate the eligibility of the expenditures and the reimbursement from the [nonprofit] for any/all [of] its expenses that were paid through the [housing authority]," the report said.

The housing authority's "overall cash position is currently indeterminable," the report said. "However, it is not unreasonable to conclude that the [housing authority] is either insolvent or on the verge of insolvency. The [housing authority] should be monitored closely during the Corrective Action Plan process to ensure the continued ability to meet all financial obligations."

The HUD records issued Friday were obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette from Metropolitan Housing Alliance Executive Director Ericka Benedicto under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

A request for comment via email regarding the HUD report was not returned by Benedicto and members of the housing authority's board of commissioners.

After then-Executive Director Rodney Forte resigned in 2018, five people, including Benedicto, have served as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's executive director on permanent, interim or acting bases.

In August 2021, housing commissioners voted to fire then-Executive Director Nadine Jarmon not long after she had sought to alert HUD's field office and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to alleged misconduct by commissioners.

Jarmon wrote in a June 2021 letter that the board had "taken actions to intentionally divert funds and resources" from the housing authority to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

"This action, in and of itself, is acceptable with an approved action or development plan and detailed accounting records," she wrote in part. "In absence of such a plan these actions become suspect. They become even more suspect when there is a constant and insistent push from board members to 'move quickly' with the transfer of properties."

Aaron Sadler, a spokesman for the mayor, wrote in an email on Tuesday that Scott had received the HUD report and shared it with the Little Rock Board of Directors. Sadler referred other questions to Benedicto.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday evening, City Directors Lance Hines and Joan Adcock endorsed the idea of removing housing commissioners in light of the report.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter suggested that it would be premature for city board members to take action based on the information they had received so far prior to a meeting scheduled for today at which commissioners are expected to meet with HUD.

After some further discussion, Hines said he would defer to Carpenter's judgment, but had no faith that the commissioners would take corrective action.

As of last week, the housing authority was facing a deadline of this Thursday to make a decision on the course of an audit.

In a letter to Benedicto last Wednesday, accountant Corey Jennings with the firm Forvis, LLP said officials could offer the housing authority three options: They could perform "a significant amount of additional work" with the goal of issuing an unmodified audit opinion, issue a disclaimer of opinion or terminate the engagement.

"As you know, we were pencils down on the 2019 audit due to Dr. Jarmon's alleged board misconduct and related whistleblower lawsuit and the HUD investigation," Jennings wrote.

Since then, the firm had yet to receive all the information necessary to proceed with the audit, Jennings wrote.

Proceeding with the issuance of a disclaimer of opinion, as he and Benedicto had discussed, would be "the direct consequence of our inability to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence related to the items not yet provided due to a management-imposed limitation after we accepted the engagement," Jennings wrote.