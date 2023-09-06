Dollar-store proposal sparks council exchange

Tuesday's regular Pine Bluff City Council meeting was moving at a rapid pace when the issue of limiting "small box discount stores" in Ward 1 threw a speed bump.

The first ordinance, to require an RFID microchip within each dog or cat in the city (except for community cats), needed only 56 seconds from its third and final reading to garner unanimous approval. Discussion over a 180-day moratorium on the establishment of "small box" stores, such as dollar stores, within 5,280 feet (1 mile) of another took 37 minutes.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Latisha Brunson sponsored the ordinance, which passed by a 6-2 vote and went into effect immediately. The reason for the ordinance, she explained, was to make the area more attractive for potential large-scale grocers to set up shop at the site of the former Super 1 Foods on East Harding Avenue.

"It allows an opportunity for a grocery store to come in to the area and provide access to equal food options and equal access to food in that area," Brunson said. "When you have a lot of small stores, like Dollar General and Family Dollars, we're not telling them to go or leave. We just don't need new ones. We need to focus on getting bigger and better and growing our city and community."

The ordinance defines a "small box discount store" as one that offers "a combination of variety of such goods such as food or beverages for off-premises consumption, household products, personal grooming and health products and other consumer goods, and that have a floor area of less than 12,000 square feet, and continuously offer a majority of items in the inventory for sale at a price of less than $10.00 per item, and which do not contain a prescription pharmacy or offer for sale gasoline or diesel fuel."

Such stores, the ordinance reads, "may be difficult to repurpose after the business vacates, creating blight within the community," and a concentration of those may negatively impact plans for a conventional grocery store.

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency last week approved a letter of intent for a public-private partnership with Oasis Fresh Market. Brunson and Ward 3 Councilwoman Lanette Frazier toured an Oasis store in Tulsa in July in hopes of attracting the grocery to the vacant Super 1 location at the Broadmoor Shopping Center.

"We are Dollar Tree'd out and we are ready to move into a bigger, better direction," Brunson said. "We don't discredit what we have, but we need something bigger when it comes to that community and the citizens in that ward."

Residents of outlying communities east of Pine Bluff have been said to frequent the Broadmoor location for fresh food, but Brunson noted Super 1's departure created a food desert in that part of the city. Brookshire Grocery Co., Super 1's parent company based in Tyler, Texas, said last October it closed the location "due to serious staffing issues and the buiding's lease expiring."

Councilmen Glen Brown Sr. of Ward 3 and Steven Mays Sr. of Ward 4 opposed the ordinance. Brown voiced his opposition for much of the 37-minute discussion.

"We just can't tell private companies that they can't locate here," Brown said. "And when you really think about it, they're already here. The Dollar General. The Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree. They're not going to put any more stores up to beat themselves up. They're already there."

Brunson said: "That's the point. The point is, they're already here. You may not see the growth in Pine Bluff right now, but Pine Bluff will continue to grow, and they will have an opportunity to come and continue to build. It's about being proactive and not reacting to continue to let small box stores disenfranchise our communities and not give what we need, when we need a full-service grocery store and we don't just need a small box store to give us the minimal things we need. We need access to healthy foods, healthy produce, healthy options – people deserve that wherever they are."

The ordinance was read all three times Tuesday before the vote.