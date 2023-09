The NASCAR playoffs have begun! Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas breakdown Kyle Larson’s breakthrough win in the Southern 500, the power outage in Turns 3-4, Denny Hamlin re-signing with JGR and this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway.

