EDITORIAL: Safety first

With all the controversy surrounding the governor's LEARNS Act, which was passed earlier this year, folks tend to forget that the S in that acronym stands for School Safety. We were reminded of that this weekend when the paper reported that millions have already been sent to Arkansas school districts to improve the safety of kids therein.

The state reports that $6.2 million has already been sent out in "reimbursements" for school safety projects. And the paper said there are millions more in waiting, as soon as the state figures out its final rules on distribution. (The state says in an "excess of caution" the Department of Ed has paused payments while it comes up with permanent rules. Which sounds reasonable to reasonable ears.)

As we read between the lines, we see that the reporters on the ever-unearthing job asked about specifics for what the money will be used for.

"For security reasons," the spokesman for the Dept. of Ed. said, "we are not able to divulge information related to school safety plans."

The Cabot School District super said likewise. He answered one question with a preface: "While it would not be prudent to publish specific security measures . . . ."

Other school districts were a little more specific, saying they bought new locks or installed cameras. But many played their cards close to the vest. And rightly so. State law says public records are exempt for "school safety plans," but that doesn't keep reporters from asking questions. Birds got to fly and all that.

Oh, we wouldn't criticize news reporters on this side of the newsroom. But since we're allowed opinion--it's a prerequisite here--we can say the school districts don't need to noise it all about, their security changes. Not specifics, anyway.

Go tell it on the mountain that you've got more cameras and locks. No need to over-explain. Take out an advertisement in the local paper saying you've put more money into security guard pay. It's nobody's business what the work hours are. Talk about new tech at the school board meetings, and how the new gadgets will help keep campuses safe. The bad guys don't have to know how to get around the new gear.

We remember after Columbine in 1999, we advocated for more cameras and locks and closed campuses and even fencing. Not to mention metal detectors at problem campuses and more armed security. We got letters to the editor complaining that we wanted to turn schools into prison yards. And that school campuses should be "open" and "inviting" and "free" and oh-so-1950. We argued right back that this wasn't 1950 anymore, and schools should be hard targets, or at the very least not super-soft targets.

We think we were proven right. We also think most parents would be horrified today if they could just walk on a school campus without being challenged and recognized. "Halt, who goes there?" might be a little much. But locked doors and cameras and security guards sound just about right.

But no need to lay out the game plan for the crazies. Call it strategic ambiguity. It works elsewhere.