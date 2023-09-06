Farm Credit gifts back 4-H

The C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center has long been a gathering place for camps, conferences and more. Soon, the location will be even more welcoming.

On Aug. 10, Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas presented $10,000 to Arkansas 4-H in support of the construction of the center's new Rose Garden Pavilion. The donation is the first installment of a $50,000 pledge.

Farm Credit also donated $10,000 for its annual sponsorship of the 4-H program and $2,000 for its annual Farm Credit of Western Arkansas Scholarship.

John Thomas, managing director of the Arkansas 4-H Foundation, said Farm Credit is an important partner of the 4-H program.

"Arkansas 4-H and Farm Credit have a very long history of partnership that has benefited hundreds of Arkansas youth over the years," Thomas said. "Their financial support has helped students with college tuition, participate in learning trips, and experience everything that Arkansas 4-H has to offer. We are very grateful for Farm Credit's friendship and partnership."

Regarding the event space expansion, JJ Pitman, director of the 4-H Center, said the $50,000 pledge for the Rose Garden Pavilion will support the many functions of this new space on the campus.

"It will increase seating for our dining hall, providing a shaded, well-lit and scenic area," Pitman said. "Outdoor activities that can be impacted by rain or too much sun will be able to take place under cover with shade and fans. Activities such as our Arkansas Outdoor School classes, the ExCEL leadership program, 4-H camp meetings, and groups using the 4-H center can use it to meet.

"The pavilion is important to the center because we have needed a large space to carry out program activities that need to be outdoors, but without being at the mercy of poor weather," he said. "In some cases, this will prevent cancellations due to weather conditions."

Eric Branscum, regional vice president of agricultural lending for Farm Credit Mid-America, said the organization's support of 4-H stems from a personal connection for many members.

"Our commitment to 4-H runs deep and personal," Branscum said. "From local engagement to participation at state programs, you'll find Farm Credit Mid-America team members there at just about every step of the journey. In fact, many were members of 4-H as youth, and many are still involved today as volunteers and through their children."

SUPPORTING SCHOLARSHIPS

Thomas said Farm Credit's donations help make the Arkansas 4-H Foundation an important source of financial support for Arkansas 4-H'ers.

"The Foundation awards nearly $200,000 annually in scholarships and learning trip sponsorships," Thomas said. "Over the years, this has empowered hundreds and hundreds of Arkansas youth to reach their next level of growth and education. And because of their 4-H DNA, they always look for ways to give back wherever their road takes them. It's a fantastic investment."

Pitman said he expects the Rose Garden Pavilion will be complete at the end of 2023. For Farm Credit, Branscum said the organization looks forward to how their support will help all future visitors and 4-H members at the 4-H Center.

"4-H opens the door for youth to learn leadership skills, gain the expertise needed to be a proactive force in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy," Branscum said. "We are thrilled to be a part of this opportunity and look forward to seeing the impact this new pavilion will have for current and future 4-H members alike."

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.

Rebekah Hall is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.