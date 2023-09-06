Good economics, but bad politics?

U.S. economic policy in 2021 was met with a firestorm of criticism from many economists. I'm not talking just about Republican loyalists, who always predict disaster when a Democrat moves into the White House. Even Democratic economists, or relatively apolitical technocrats, were scathing in their denunciations.

Thus Larry Summers, who was effectively the Obama administration's chief economist, blasted President Joe Biden's spending bills as the "least responsible macroeconomic policy we've had in the last 40 years." Mohamed El-Erian, an economist who is usually cautious in his pronouncements, declared that the Federal Reserve had committed a historic error by failing to raise interest rates in 2021.

Underlying these harsh words was the belief not only that we would go through a period of high inflation -- which the critics got right, and I got wrong -- but also that getting inflation back under control would be extremely painful, probably involving years of very high unemployment.

But the economy has defied that dire prediction. Inflation has come way down despite continuing strength in employment. If the policy choices of 2021 did any lasting damage, it is invisible in the data. So let's talk about where the economy is now, and ask what, if any, lasting damage the Biden administration's early policy may have done.

The first point is that we have experienced remarkable progress against inflation, so much progress that it seems almost surreal even to optimists like me. One good way to see the good news is to compare some standard estimates of "underlying" inflation -- that is, measures that try to extract the signal from the noise -- over different time horizons.

Two such measures for the Fed's preferred inflation indicator, the personal consumption expenditure deflator -- one that excludes volatile food and energy prices and all large price movements -- yield almost the same result: inflation below 3% for the past three months, lower than the rate over the past six months, which in turn is below the rate over the past year. This is what you expect to see if inflation is falling steadily toward something close to the Fed's 2% target.

I still often see statements to the effect that while we have made progress against inflation, there remains a lot of work to be done. But the data says that we are almost there, and inflation pessimists seem to me to be engaged in almost desperate efforts to find justifications for their pessimism.

And all this progress has been achieved at no visible cost in terms of jobs. In fact, employment recovered with stunning speed from the covid slump. After the last recession began in December 2007, it took more than a decade to achieve a full employment recovery. This time we were above pre-covid employment within three years. Disinflation has not seemed to require any sacrifice at all, let alone the high "sacrifice ratio" -- lots of unemployment to reduce inflation -- that many predicted.

Still, hasn't inflation eaten into workers' paychecks? Actually, no.

In fact, there is a good economic case to be made that a temporary burst of inflation was just what the doctor ordered. The pandemic was a huge shock that disrupted supply chains and shifted the mix of goods and services consumers demanded. As a result, it was necessary for the prices of some goods to rise relative to the prices of others. And it was easier to achieve this adjustment in relative prices by raising the prices of goods that were in short supply rather than cutting the prices of goods that were not. A limited inflationary burst, like the one that followed World War II, was arguably the right response -- at least in strict economic terms.

If you want to argue that policymakers made a historic mistake in 2021, I think that case has to rest on the proposition that even a temporary inflation burst did lasting psychological, or maybe even more important, political damage.

There are probably multiple reasons for this disconnect, but one possibility is that the sudden reemergence of inflation shocked Americans who had grown accustomed to price stability, and they still have not recovered from that shock.

If that is true, it might be that the policies of 2021 were good economics but bad politics. This view, however, depends on how much of the acceleration in inflation can be attributed to those policies, which is not totally obvious.

So, should fiscal stimulus have been smaller? Yes. Should the Fed have started raising rates sooner? Yes. Would any of that have made much difference to the pretty good place we're in economically or the bad place we're in politically? Probably not.