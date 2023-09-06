Hampton finds some positives

Alonzo Hampton didn't exactly receive any time off despite the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff getting an extra day of rest following its season-opening loss last week.

It was more like an extended recess for the first-year head coach.

"On Saturday, I went down to Tulane to watch my son play," said Hampton, whose Golden Lions dropped a 42-7 decision to Tulsa on Aug. 31. "He's a [cornerback] there, and they played South Alabama. And then I had about a 10-hour ride with just me and myself. I didn't even turn the music on. All I did was think about the game, and then I thought about the upcoming game. So that's what I did.

"I gave the players Saturday off, the coaches. And then we came back Sunday like a normal week."

UAPB (0-1) will try to get into the win column in four days when it takes on Tennessee State (0-1), coached by former NFL Pro Bowler Eddie George, at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. However, the defeat his team suffered in Week 1 was still fresh on Hampton's mind Tuesday.

The Golden Lions held their own against Tulsa for the majority of the first half and carried a 7-0 lead well into the second quarter. But mistakes at inopportune times proved costly, and that didn't bode well for a team looking to stage an upset against a program from the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Golden Hurricane scored 28 points over the final 10:21 of the second quarter, which essentially put UAPB in catch-up mode for the rest of the game.

"Obviously, [Tulsa] ended up winning the game by a large margin," Hampton explained. "The second quarter really kind of got away from this group. We were in the game and then gave up a deep ball in Cover 3. That kind of just took the steam off of it."

That deep ball -- an 80-yard touchdown pass from the Golden Hurricane's Cardell Williams to Marquis Shoulders -- snapped a 7-7 tie and led to an avalanche of points for Tulsa. Hampton, though, said he did see a lot of positives out of the Golden Lions, who enjoyed some success on both sides of the ball. For instance, UAPB ran for more than 100 yards, forced three turnovers and came up with a pair of sacks.

"Overall, our kids played hard," Hampton said. "Offensively, we were able to move the ball but got stymied on third down a little bit. That kind of held us back. But again, I'm excited about our football team, excited about where the program is going.

"As we watch film, our kids know that [Tulsa] wasn't 35 points better than us. And if we'd taken care of business, I think we would've had an opportunity to make it a very, very close game. And that's where we are, we're trying to restore the pride. We had an opportunity to do it, and now we're excited about this week coming up."

Hagens OK

Quarterback Mekhi Hagens started last week's game for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but he didn't finish it.

The St. Louis native was injured early in the third quarter following a sack against Tulsa. The 6-3, 204-pound junior was 10 of 21 for 109 yards with 1 interception before leaving after the hit.

Jalen Macon, a 6-5, 230-pound redshirt freshman, entered in Hagens' place and finished off the game. According to UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton, Hagens is expected to suit up Saturday against Tennessee State.

"He's ready," Hampton said of Hagens. "We were going to play two quarterbacks regardless, and it just so happened he got injured. He banged his shoulder around, and we let Jalen get in the game, and he went 5 of 5.

"As I tell everybody, this is a highly competitive football team. We've got players, we don't have starters. We've got an organizational chart, and it's no different. But Mekhi, he's well and could've went back in the game, but we wanted Jalen to get an opportunity to play and so that's what we ended up doing."

Missed chances

UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said he believes Saturday's 42-7 loss at Tulsa may have gone a little differently if not for some self-inflicted miscues from his team.

Tulsa turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, but the Golden Lions scored off just one. UAPB moved the ball inside Golden Hurricane territory on the other two drives yet came away empty primarily because of a pair of crucial dropped passes, one of which resulted in an interception.

"We should've been up 21-0," Hampton said. "We threw a ball to a guy that was wide open, the ball hits him in the chest, and [Tulsa] intercepts the ball. We're going down to score.

"The next possession, we're driving the ball again in the red zone. And on third down, the quarterback scrambles, he hits the receiver right in the hands. We can't live in yesterday, but we had a chance to be up 14-0, at the worst 17-0. And then you never know what happens. Instead, it didn't happen."

Miles ahead

Although the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff won't play its home opener until Sept. 16, its opponent for that day will get a crack at another Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Saturday.

Miles College, a team that was seemingly a mainstay on the Golden Lions' schedule during the 1980s, will travel to Alabama State to face the Hornets before making the trip to Pine Bluff the following week. The Bears were 1-9 last season but got off to a good start to 2023 by beating Lane College 37-24 thanks to four touchdown passes from Edwin Kleinpeter Jr.

A win over Alabama State would give Miles its best start to a season since 2019, but doing so isn't expected to be easy. The Bears have lost its previous seven games against SWAC competition.

FBS headaches

Teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference didn't fair well during their head-to-head matchups with programs from the Football Bowl Subdivision last week.

The league went 0-4 against FBS teams, and none of the games were particularly close. Vanderbilt knocked off Alabama A&M 47-13, Southern Mississippi beat Alcorn State 40-14, Memphis rolled past Bethune-Cookman 56-14, and Tulsa took down the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 42-7.

The SWAC will have three more battles with FBS teams Saturday. Texas Southern is at Toledo, Florida A&M faces South Florida, and Grambling State squares off against LSU.