DEAR HELOISE: Some kids like toasted cheese sandwiches, but they usually need an adult to make them. Well, not anymore!

All they have to do is toast a couple slices of bread and put lots of grated cheese (or a couple of slices of cheese) between the two toasted pieces of bread. They can place the sandwich on a napkin or paper towel and microwave it for 12 to 20 seconds. Then, just remove it from the microwave and eat.

-- Amy R.,

Anaheim, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: My wife did 99% of the cooking at home for 24 years. Two years ago, she was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), and now I do all the cooking for her. She always loved a beef and vegetable soup, and I was told you had a recipe for this kind of soup that was a time-tested treat. Would you print that in your column so I can make it for her? Many of the things she enjoyed doing are now impossible for her to do, so I like to prepare meals for her that I know she loves to eat.

-- Earl N.,

Bowling Green, Ohio

DEAR EARL: I am so sorry to hear about your wife's illness. I hope she enjoys this recipe for my soup.

Country-Style Beef Soup

1 soup bone

Water

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/ 3 cup rice

4 large cloves of garlic, minced

1 large onion, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 large potato, diced

1 small zucchini or yellow squash, diced

2 teaspoons salt (add more or less according to personal taste)

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon sugar

6 ounces egg noodles

In a large 6- to 8-quart pot, boil a large soup bone in 8 cups of water (add more if needed) and tomato sauce for 4 to 6 hours (depending on size).

Add to the liquid mixture the rice, garlic, onion, carrots, celery, potato, zucchini, salt, pepper and sugar.

Boil for 20 minutes. Add egg noodles. Simmer for 15 minutes. Serve with cornbread.

With cooler weather on the way, it's always so nice to come home to a hearty bowl of soup and warm bread.

