Hill preparing for second turn as delegate to United Nations

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration sent a list of nominations on Tuesday to the U.S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hill preparing for second turn as delegate to United NationsYear’s nominees need Senate OK by Alex Thomas | Today at 2:07 a.m.
FILE - Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the eleventh time in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Three U.S. Congress members, including Hill, made a brief visit to opposition-held northwest Syria on Sunday, Aug. 27, the first known trip to the war-torn country by American lawmakers in six years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Print Headline: Hill listed to be a delegate to U.N.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT