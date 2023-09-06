Happy birthday. You will see distant places and thrive in the felicity of mutual interest. Not only will you form teams and work for something everyone wants, but you'll also enjoy hundreds of meaningful and perfectly matched exchanges in which people want exactly what you most wish to give them -- and it's lucrative for all.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's hard to go in smiling when you are anxious about what's next, but even the smallest attitude adjustment can reduce your angst. With every task completed, you develop a stronger belief in your ability to handle challenges.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Progress is not always linear. Expecting it to be will set you up for difficulties. Today it's better to focus on your efforts than results. What matters is your work has a rhythm and that you don't give up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Almost everything good in your world started out as a problem, but you turned it into treasure. You welcome the difficulties of the day and don't mind getting your hands dirty because you know the secret: Gold is found in the dirt.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're so good at imagining yourself reaching a goal that you can envision the scene from many angles. Don't forget to add the dimension of feeling to this powerful exercise. With every pass, add more contentment and satisfaction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). An insidious social media feed can make you aware of status signals you didn't even know existed until you started feeling bad about not having them. Steer to healthier influences. Spend time on activities that make you feel fulfilled.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have a gift for brainstorming, and your talent is even hotter today than usual. There are hundreds of readily available ways to solve the same problem, and you'll come up with dozens more options perfectly suited to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you think about your progress you feel capable and grateful. Going forward, don't forget to celebrate minor achievements. It's good for morale.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Reaching out is a sign of strength. Your pride is not so fragile that it hinges on one accomplishment. You could get help with 100 things and it wouldn't diminish your capability or affect your worth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You've been assertive, fought when it was warranted, even changed the game with your rebellious spirit. But now it feels good to relax. You've earned this moment of comfort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). External factors and personal circumstances contribute to your mood, but the strongest influence will be your determination to see what's good, beautiful and interesting around you. You're an explorer, giddy for discovery.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People agree to terms they don't read every day -- it has become a regular part of modern life. Today it will benefit you from reading some of the fine print -- the part with the numbers.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll have the opportunity to make a sale. Whether it's about a product, idea or relationship, you will be charming and persuasive in your own laid-back way, mostly because your sincere desire is to help people out however you can.