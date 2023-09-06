Danielle Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member Philadelphia Police Department, will step down to help lead the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Jake Kubie, spokesman for the Denver Zoo, said a French angelfish that was swimming with a tilt got a CT scan at the facility's on-site hospital, was diagnosed with inflamed intestines and is "doing much better and swimming normally."

Jeffrey Walls, police chief in Ketchikan, Alaska, returned to work after the city's "internal investigation has concluded and ... the dismissal of the related indictment" for felony assault stemming from an incident at a local resort, City Manager Delilah Walsh said in a statement.

Theo Bertram, TikTok's vice president of public policy for Europe, said in a blog post that real-time data monitoring "is designed to ensure that the data of our European users is safeguarded in a specially-designed protective environment, and can only be accessed by approved employees subject to strict independent oversight and verification."

Florian Teichtmeister, 43, an Austrian actor and former member of Vienna's Burgtheater, was found guilty of possessing and producing tens of thousands of files of child sex abuse images and sentenced to a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Tate Reeves, Republican governor of Mississippi, said he is "devastated by the news of the tragic accident" in which a 62-year-old retired state trooper was killed after a sedan rolled on top of him at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

Joe Biden, Democratic U.S. president who is running for re-election, has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and is not experiencing symptoms of covid-19 but will wear a mask when he is indoors and around other people, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Phil Scott, Republican governor of Vermont, said a U.S. Department of Agriculture natural disaster designation after flooding "can provide a lifeline to these important farm and food businesses with resources until next year's growing season."

Thomar Simmons, ex-boyfriend of Carlee Russell, an Alabama woman charged with faking her abduction, said they argued before her disappearance but it was "nothing to kidnap yourself over."