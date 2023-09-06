Proud to be Arkansan

In more than one personal conversation lately, the quality of gratitude has been a focus. The simple definition is to return kindness or readiness to show appreciation. Beginning the day with an audible statement of gratitude can change the course of the day.

With all the swarming political and social rhetoric around us 24/7, I am grateful for and look forward to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette each day. It presents a balance of highs and lows, good and bad, famous and infamous, horrendous and heartwarming information that allows me to balance all other sources of crisis journalism.

And it continues to make me energetically proud of being an Arkansan.

GWEN FULLEN

Arkadelphia

Rivalry makes sense

I moved to northwest Arkansas seven years ago from northeast Arkansas. I had season tickets to Razorback football games for over 30 years. I graduated from ASU and have supported both schools. The Razorbacks have a lot of supporters in northeast Ark.

I read Rex Nelson's column about playing every year at War Memorial on Labor Day weekend. I understand why the Razorbacks would not be in favor of that, but it would be great for Arkansas. It is a natural rivalry even if ASU never won a game. Why not? There is no downside.

Why pay a school like Western Carolina when you have an in-state school that would bring fans? It only makes sense!

MIKE BEARDEN

Fayetteville

What his mission was

On Sunday, you published a letter from Sandy Wylie stating the mission of Jesus was "to convert humanity to world-centrism." What??? I always thought the mission of Jesus was to offer himself as a living sacrifice for our salvation and to proclaim a kingdom not of this world.

I applaud Mr. Wylie for offering his sociological and political views. I'm sure he does so for the betterment of mankind. But I would urge him to stick with sociology and politics and leave theology out of it. God has already given us 10 simple commandments that if everyone would obey, we would be closer to utopia than we have ever been in all human history. If we added the beatitudes Jesus preached on the mount, bingo! We would be there.

RANDY JOHNSON

Alexander

Monument at Capitol

I propose a monument on the state Capitol grounds to children who died by neglect, abuse or murder by their parents.

JUDITH M. GRIBBLE

Little Rock

On football cupcakes

Re cupcakes: Good question, Mrs. Jones. You are my kind of gal. Did the Little Sisters beat Alabama?

DOUG LINGO

North Little Rock

Educational journey

Individualized education is vital to a child's success. This type of education helps both the child and their family, whether parent or guardian, feel a sense of pride and commitment because they are able to embark on a journey unique to each but common to both. They are able to set high goals individually and work together to achieve those goals collectively.

My child needs creative spaces, assistance with conflict-handling skills and time-bound learning. As his parent, I must be a motivator, encourager, guide and disciplinarian for these needs.

I find the lack of flexibility in traditional school curriculum unsatisfactory, and this has led me to become interested in our state's new educational freedom account program, which offers families resources to find educational services that meet their child's needs. Beginning next year, this will extend beyond private school tuition to include other, flexible learning products or providers that parents can select to build something specific for their child through home­schooling or microschooling.

So far, my child has benefited from several tutors while in public school. We have also purchased other educational resources. This new program will enable me as a parent to do much more by building a truly individualized educational experience.

I hope to see my child exceed any limitations that may be placed on him. I also hope to see my child excited about the learning process again.

As a parent, I will be right there on the journey with him the whole way.

BRENDA RANDLE

Trumann