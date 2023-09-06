Little Rock School Board to review spring's ACT Aspire results during work session

The Little Rock School Board at a work session Thursday will review results of the ACT Aspire test scores from the spring.

The board’s standing goal is growing overall achievement in math and literacy by at least 2% every year for grades three through 10.

The work session agenda also includes an update on efforts to incorporate solar power into the district’s power supply, as well as a discussion of a draft 2023-24 school year budget.

The Little Rock School District budget is due to the Arkansas Department of Education by Sept. 30.

Other agenda items include discussion of possible changes to district policy regarding service animals.

The work session will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The session has been scheduled a week earlier than the board’s normal monthly meeting schedule. It comes in advance of the board’s regularly monthly business meeting that is set for Sept. 21, which is also a week earlier than the standard meeting time.



