Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

The Rolling Stones announced Monday they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years -- since 2005's "A Bigger Bang." Titled "Hackney Diamonds," the band will share details of the release at an event today in East London's Hackney district, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon. "Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube," the Rolling Stones shared in a statement. The announcement of "Hackney Diamonds" follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band's iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the facade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris. The album is also the Stones' first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Erica Mena has been fired from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" after calling cast mate Spice a racist slur on a recent episode of the show. The actor "will not appear in the next season" of the VH1 reality series, according to a statement posted Saturday on the "Love & Hip Hop" Instagram page. "The 'Love & Hip Hop' franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community," the statement read. "Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season." On the Aug. 29 episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," Mena and Spice -- both divorcees and mothers -- got into an argument related to Mena's recent divorce. After Spice accused Mena of acting like she's "the first woman to be divorced" and told her that her son doesn't like her, the former model reacted by flipping the table, lunging at Spice and calling the Jamaican musician a "blue monkey." The production crew had to separate the women during the altercation, during which Mena called Spice a "monkey" multiple times. "We hearing that she wish I died on the table and giving me all these racial slurs," Spice said in another confessional, adding that, "now ... the real Erica is out." Representatives for Mena and Spice did not immediately respond Sunday to the Los Angeles Times' requests for comment.