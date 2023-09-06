Neither motorist assigned fault in collision with school bus that left motorcyclist dead

Police did not assign fault to either motorist in a collision between a Little Rock School District bus and a motorcyclist Friday afternoon that left the biker dead, a crash report states.

The driver, 66-year-old Shannon Henderson, told police that she was driving the bus on Peyton Street around 4:24 p.m. Friday when she stopped at the intersection with 16th Street, a four-way stop. (A preliminary fatality report on the state Department of Public Safety's website erroneously listed the time as 4:24 a.m.)

As she began to cross the road, Henderson said, she heard the screeching of brakes and a loud bang on the bus’s driver’s side.

First responders located Nicklaus Bosley, 30, of North Little Rock lying unresponsive in the road near the wrecked 2004 Suzuki motorcycle he had been riding. He was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

The report notes skid marks on 16th Street behind the path of Bosley’s motorcycle before it struck the bus.

Neither Henderson nor the students aboard the bus were injured, and Henderson submitted a urine test for drug and alcohol screening, the report states. The report does not indicate that officers suspected Henderson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Suzuki that Bosley was riding was not owned by him, and his driver’s license had been "cancelled or denied," the report states. He was not wearing a helmet or eye protection at the time of the crash.

A Wednesday afternoon phone call to First Student Inc. — the company that owns the bus and operates the school district’s bus services — seeking further information was not answered, and the voicemail box could not accept any messages.