Startup Crawl returns

to state's northwest

The fifth annual NWA Startup Crawl is coming back to downtown Fayetteville on Friday.

The event begins at the Fayetteville downtown square at 5 p.m. and will feature 10 crawl stops with 14 local breweries represented as well as live music and art.

"Startup Crawl brings together a truly dynamic, multifaceted entrepreneurial community to celebrate and showcase the best of what Northwest Arkansas has to offer," Caleb Talley, executive director of Startup Junkie said in a statement. "It's the biggest startup party in the heartland, and it's bigger and better this year than ever."

Last year the crawl was held in April after a 2-year break because of the covid-19 pandemic. Paid attendees can obtain passports, pint glasses and wristbands at check-in stations located on East Avenue and tickets may be purchased there as well.

Information detailing the stops, startups participating, music and more may be found at startupjunkie.org/startupcrawl.

-- John Magsam

United fixes glitch

halting departures

United Airlines said it repaired a technology glitch that forced it to halt departures nationwide on Tuesday, briefly crippling one of the nation's biggest carriers on a busy travel day.

Federal officials said United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means.

"United asked the FAA to pause the airline's departures nationwide," the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries. It was less than an hour from the time that the FAA issued a bulletin about United's ground stop until the agency said that flights were resuming -- shortly before 1 p.m. Central time.

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed," United said in a statement. "We're working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."

United said earlier that it was "experiencing a system-wide technology issue" and held up all departures. Flights already in the air continued to their destinations, the airline said.

-- The Associated Press

State index ends day

down 26.87 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 855.75, down 26.87.

"Stock closed lower on Tuesday, after a two week rally, as investors returning after a long weekend deal with oil prices hitting its highest level in a year and news that China's economy is still struggling to recover," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.