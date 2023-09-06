North Little Rock crime information now available on smartphone app

North Little Rock police will share information about crime and police activity on a smartphone app that will also allow residents to submit tips anonymously, authorities said Wednesday, joining Little Rock police in being some of the first adopters in the nation of the technology.

The app, called Atlas One, will give users a clearer picture of what is going on in their city, North Little Rock Chief Patrick Thessing said. Little Rock police rolled out Atlas One last year, offering a version called YourLRPD.

“We can keep people informed when there’s a critical incident, we can just keep people informed period,” Thessing said Wednesday.

The app’s interface shows activity reported to police ranging from violent crime to noise complaints, and users can elect to receive notifications for activity reported in an area around where their smartphone is located via GPS. However, users do not have to use GPS tracking to access the app, developers said.

Because both agencies are using the same app, the integration between the two cities is seamless, said Atlas One Vice President Jamison Johnson on Wednesday. He said that the departments are two of less than 20 law enforcement agencies trying out the app.

“The beauty of Atlas One is that it’s one system that works for everyone,” he said.

Police can also share information about specific incidents, and could send notifications to users within a certain area letting them know to get clear while police are working a potentially dangerous incident, Thessing said.