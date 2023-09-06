Northwest Arkansas Community College’s enrollment up 7.27% with total of 8,409 students, largest since 2019

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College reported 8,409 students are enrolled for academic credit this fall semester, an increase of 7.27% from last fall, according to a news release from the school Tuesday.

It's the largest enrollment since 8,649 in 2019, according to the college.

The state Department of Higher Education requires institutions to take a snapshot of enrollment on the 11th day of fall classes. The enrollment figures reported are preliminary, unofficial numbers.

A total of 2,534 of the students enrolled this fall are concurrent students, meaning they're taking college courses while in high school, a record number for the school's concurrent student program, according to the news release.

"Congratulations to the faculty, staff, advisors, deans and administrators for continuing to put students first as is reflected in our fall semester preliminary numbers," College President Dennis C. Rittle said in the news release. "Our collaborative and innovative efforts in how we serve students equates to their success as they enter the workforce or transfer to our partner universities. Together we succeed."

The fall 2022 student count was 7,839.

"As we continue to experience increased demand for courses and student services, a big thank you to NWACC staff and faculty and our public school partners, who have worked diligently to facilitate student enrollment," said Sherri Bennett, the college's dean of enrollment services. "I'm excited to see our enrollment grow and for the opportunity to provide life-changing education to so many Arkansans. More importantly, I'm grateful to our students for choosing NWACC as a partner in their journey."

In addition to academic-credit enrollment, the college also serves industry-credit students through workforce development, job training, adult education and other programs, according to the news release. The total enrollment count of academic-credit and industry-credit students on the 11th day brings the combined number of students served to 9,839, according to the college.

Grant Hodges, chief of staff and executive director of communications, said the school is encouraged by the enrollment growth and credited Northwest Arkansas Community College's employees for their hard work.

"Students are voting with their feet, and they're seeing the value of their community college," Hodges said.

Under Rittle's leadership, Hodges said, the school made enrollment a college-wide priority. The increased enrollment numbers are also a testament to the school's track record of providing a high-quality education at an affordable price, Hodges added.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state.

The school just hired Brooke Brewer as its first full-time athletic director and is looking to expand its sports program, which currently consists of one sport -- cross country for men and women.

Tuition at the college is $79 per credit hour for in-district students, those who live in the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Out-of-district tuition is $145 per credit hour. Out-of-state students pay $164 per credit hour, and tuition is $215 for international students.